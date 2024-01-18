Read the full 500-page Uvalde shooting report released by US Department of Justice

The U.S. Justice Department's 500-page report comes as residents of Uvalde demand accountability for a series of failures that compounded the tragedy.

The report found state and local law enforcement's response to the worst school shooting in Texas history a "failure," with no one taking full command and the school's police chief taking actions that delayed the effort to save lives and to confront the heavily armed gunman.

To compile the report released Thursday, the DOJ’s team collected and reviewed more than 14,000 pieces of data and documentation, including training logs, audio, video, CCTV, photographs, personal records and investigative records. On the ground, federal investigators conducted more than 260 interviews with people involved or affected, including police officers, elected officials, hospital workers and survivors.

Read the full DOJ report on Uvalde school shooting below:

