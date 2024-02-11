Real estate broker Henry McClure files for Shawnee County Commission race

Topeka developer Henry McClure filed to run for the District 2 seat held by Kevin Cook on the Shawnee County Commission.

McClure, a Republican, said his focus is to recalibrate how economic development is looked at in the community.

“I really want the community from 10,000 feet to look at how can we do economic development and what do we really want to do different if we don't want to grow our population,” McClure said. “And we don't want increase our tax base. But why don't we just redefine how we're doing it?

"Because I think that the money that we spend in economic development is not being spent appropriately.”

McClure has been a real estate broker in Topeka for more than 10 years.

No other candidates have filed to run for the commission’s District 2 or District 3 seats. District 2 generally covers the north-central and northeast parts of the county while District 3 covers south-central and southeast Shawnee County.

Democrat Cook has held the District 2 seat since January 2013.

Commissioners serve four-year terms. This year's deadline to file to run for office will be at noon June 3. Primary elections will be Aug. 6, with general elections being held Nov. 5.

McClure said he would like to “create an even playing field for developers and real estate people and people that want to build and make businesses.”

“I think we really have to reform the city's overreach into the county for the planning issues," McClure told The Capital-Journal. "And until we put a metropolitan planning commission back together, the city's got to stop at the county border.”

McClure said he would like to redefine Go Topeka's position in the city.

"They really ought to be supported by the Chamber of Commerce," he said. "The Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce can fund their salaries and overhead. And then that way, more money goes into actual infrastructure and economic development."

"You've got a lack of public involvement in government. And most importantly, when it comes to what they call the MTPO, and we've got to really start engaging the public on where the funds should go to what roads and streets we want to do. Because then that really kind of determines where economic development's going to happen."

McClure graduated from Washburn Rural High School and attended the University of Kansas for gymnastics. He didn't earn a degree. He began real estate when he was 20.

He has been on board of directors of Rotary, Agape Village Inc. and other volunteer organizations.

