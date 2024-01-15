Record snowfall in Nashville? Music City surpasses yearly average in less than 24 hours

Nashville will get its yearly average of snow in less than 24 hours.

The National Weather Service reported that Nashville has had upwards of 6 inches of snow since it began falling Sunday. Nashville International Airport saw 5 inches, as of 1 p.m. Monday.

The average yearly snowfall from 1991 to 2020 was 4.7 inches, according to the weather service. From 1871 to now, the average is 8.1 inches.

While Nashville has not yet hit that overall average, more snow is to come, the weather service said.

Record snowfall in Nashville

The highest winter snowfall occurred between 1959 and 1960, when the city received nearly 39 inches of snow.

Does it snow in Nashville? Yes, here's what past weather events tell us to expect

Nashville's top five snowstorms:

March 17-18, 1892: 17 inches

February, 2-3, 1886: 16 inches

February 19-20, 1929: 15 inches

December 31-Jan. 1, 1964: 10 inches

January 31-Feb. 1, 1951: 10 inches

How many inches of snow fell in Nashville, Middle Tennessee?

Here are the preliminary snow totals for areas around Middle Tennessee, as of 2 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Nashville:

Nashville International Airport: 5 inches

Metro Nashville: 4-6 inches depending on location

Portland: 4.5 inches

Columbia: 3 inches

Clarksville : 2 inches

Hendersonville: 3.8-7.5 inches, depending on location

Mt. Pleasant: 3 inches

Antioch: 6.7 inches

Berry Hill : 4.5 inches

Lawrenceburg: 5 inches

Ashland City: 4 inches

Hermitage : 5.7 inches

Franklin: 3 inches

Belle Meade: 5.5 inches

Lebanon : 5 inches

Springfield: 3 inches

Murfreesboro : 3.8 inches

Dickson: up to 8 inches in Northeast Dickson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Record snowfall in Nashville? City surpasses yearly average in one day