Record snowfall in Nashville? Music City surpasses yearly average in less than 24 hours
Nashville will get its yearly average of snow in less than 24 hours.
The National Weather Service reported that Nashville has had upwards of 6 inches of snow since it began falling Sunday. Nashville International Airport saw 5 inches, as of 1 p.m. Monday.
The average yearly snowfall from 1991 to 2020 was 4.7 inches, according to the weather service. From 1871 to now, the average is 8.1 inches.
While Nashville has not yet hit that overall average, more snow is to come, the weather service said.
Record snowfall in Nashville
The highest winter snowfall occurred between 1959 and 1960, when the city received nearly 39 inches of snow.
Nashville's top five snowstorms:
March 17-18, 1892: 17 inches
February, 2-3, 1886: 16 inches
February 19-20, 1929: 15 inches
December 31-Jan. 1, 1964: 10 inches
January 31-Feb. 1, 1951: 10 inches
How many inches of snow fell in Nashville, Middle Tennessee?
Here are the preliminary snow totals for areas around Middle Tennessee, as of 2 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Nashville:
Nashville International Airport: 5 inches
Metro Nashville: 4-6 inches depending on location
Portland: 4.5 inches
Columbia: 3 inches
Clarksville: 2 inches
Hendersonville: 3.8-7.5 inches, depending on location
Mt. Pleasant: 3 inches
Antioch: 6.7 inches
Berry Hill: 4.5 inches
Lawrenceburg: 5 inches
Ashland City: 4 inches
Hermitage: 5.7 inches
Franklin: 3 inches
Belle Meade: 5.5 inches
Lebanon: 5 inches
Springfield: 3 inches
Murfreesboro: 3.8 inches
Dickson: up to 8 inches in Northeast Dickson.
