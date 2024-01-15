How much snow fell in Nashville, Middle Tennessee Sunday night into Monday?

Snowflakes started falling in Middle Tennessee Sunday and quickly began accumulating, covering roads and yards with some areas reporting as much as five inches Monday morning.

More snow is expected to fall throughout the day, but what about the snow that's already on the ground?

Here are the preliminary snow totals for areas around Middle Tennessee, as of 8 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Nashville:

Portland: 4.5 inches

Columbia: 2.3 inches

Hendersonville: 3.8-5 inches, depending on location

Mt. Pleasant: 3 inches

Antioch: 3.8 inches

Lawrenceburg: 2.5-2.8 inches

Ashland City: 4 inches

Franklin: 3 inches

Springfield: 3 inches

