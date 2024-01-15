How much snow fell in Nashville, Middle Tennessee Sunday night into Monday?
Snowflakes started falling in Middle Tennessee Sunday and quickly began accumulating, covering roads and yards with some areas reporting as much as five inches Monday morning.
More snow is expected to fall throughout the day, but what about the snow that's already on the ground?
Winter storm updates: Nashville-area to get more snow; roads, flights impacted
Here are the preliminary snow totals for areas around Middle Tennessee, as of 8 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Nashville:
Portland: 4.5 inches
Columbia: 2.3 inches
Hendersonville: 3.8-5 inches, depending on location
Mt. Pleasant: 3 inches
Antioch: 3.8 inches
Lawrenceburg: 2.5-2.8 inches
Ashland City: 4 inches
Franklin: 3 inches
Springfield: 3 inches
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: How many inches of snow did Nashville, Middle Tennessee get?