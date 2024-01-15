Updates: More snow falls in Nashville, affects roads, flights

The first winter storm of 2024 began its sweep through the state Sunday into Monday morning, bringing mounting precipitation and hazardous conditions.

Snow is expected to continue falling throughout Monday, with up to an additional 6 inches expected in some areas.

Temperatures across the area remain in "dangerous" lows, according to the Nashville Weather Service's statement on social media, and are not expected to climb above freezing until Thursday. It was 12 degrees around 7 a.m. Monday, with a high for the day of 20 and a low of 9.

The Nashville Weather Service's winter storm warning will continue to be in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Road conditions hazardous

The Tennessee Department of Transportation urged drivers to stay home if possible as their crews salted and plowed roads Monday morning.

School closures across the state

Schools were closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, and numerous districts announced they would also be closed on Tuesday.

So far, Cheatham County Schools, Lebanon Special School District, Robertson County Schools, Rutherford County Schools, Sumner County Schools and Wilson County Schools have announced closures for Tuesday.

Flights canceled at BNA

Dozens of flights were canceled or delayed at Nashville Interational Airport on Monday.

"Winter weather prep is underway at BNA!" the airport posted on X on Sunday. "We are applying deicing fluid to the runways, taxiways, and terminal ramps."

Martin Luther King Jr. Day march canceled

Nashville's Martin Luther King Jr. Day march was canceled. The convocation will take place virtually on the organizers' Facebook page.

Legislative offices closed

Offices will be closed at the Tennessee General Assembly on Tuesday following the Monday holiday.

The legislature, which began its session last week, had several committee meetings on the schedule but announced its closure Sunday afternoon as the winter storm threat advanced. The General Assembly told employees to await further instructions on Wednesday's schedule.

Need assistance?

Metro Nashville will be extending the hours of operation for its cold weather overflow shelter as the storm impacts those who are unhoused.

The shelter, which opened 7 p.m. Sunday, will remain open until Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. and is located at 3230 Brick Church Pike in Nashville.

Couples and pets are welcome, and pets must be crated.

Metro Social Services will continue monitoring the weather to determine if a further extension is needed and asks that those in need of shelter first go to the Nashville Rescue Mission, located at 639 Lafayette St., and Room In The Inn, located at 705 Drexel St.

