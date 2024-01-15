This story is being offered for free. Please consider becoming a subscriber to help power our ongoing local coverage.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for Nashville International Airport because of the weather.

"For ongoing flight updates, please check with your respective airline on your flight status," the airport said.

The airport did not say how long the ground stop will last.

The constant snowfall is beginning to have an impact on flights at Nashville International Airport.

The National Weather Service said about 5 inches of snow had fallen at the airport as of noon on Monday.

More than 40 arriving flights showed as canceled with another 20 delayed, according to the airport.

About 40 departing flights are marked delayed while 41 are noted as canceled, according to the airport.

To keep up with flight statuses, check individual airlines and BNA's website at flynashville.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville airport: FAA orders ground stop amid weather delays, cancellations