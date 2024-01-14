School closures: Winter storm prompts Tuesday closures in Middle Tennessee

This story is being offered for free. Please consider becoming a subscriber to help power our ongoing local coverage.

As 2024's first severe weather system begins its push through the state, schools across the Middle Tennessee area are beginning the close.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for all Middle Tennessee Sunday morning ahead of the forecasted freezing temperatures and snow, upgrading the rating from the previous winter storm watch.

NWS forecasts at the minimum 2 inches of snow throughout the region, with current predictions showing two to four inches of snow falling across northwest Middle Tennessee and NWS Nashville meteorologist Corey Mueller warning that there may be "a few totals up to 7 inches" in areas south and east of Nashville.

These schools have announced delays, cancellations, or other weather impacts. While most schools were already closed for Monday, Jan. 15 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, this list will continue to be updated as announcements come in of further closures.

Middle Tennessee school closures:

Cheatham County Schools: Closed Tuesday

Lebanon Special School District : Closed Tuesday

Robertson County Schools: Closed Tuesday

Rutherford County Schools: Closed Tuesday

Sumner County Schools: Closed Tuesday

Wilson County Schools: Closed Tuesday

