Reeves avoids Medicaid, pushes economic development during state of state address

During a lightly attended State of the State address Monday at the Mississippi Capitol, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said he intends to use his final term to push lawmakers to establish new agencies to promote economic development, new schools to garner corporate interest and investment in ports to increase commerce.

Reeves, who claimed what he called a hard-won race against former Democratic challenger Brandon Presley last year, set several priorities for his last three-plus years in the governor’s office, surrounding what he considers to be core attributes of economic development and inspiring future private investment in the state.

Reeves made no comments on two separate bills filed in the Senate and House, which both seek to expand Medicaid for the state's working poor. Last week, Reeves publicly commented on X, formerly known as Twitter, about his discontent toward expanding the state's Medicaid program.

“We have attracted more private investment in the first month of this term than we had in the 120 months before I became Governor. And believe me when I tell you that all this movement toward Mississippi has gotten noticed. The people who decide where to locate or expand companies in America see the activity and they are checking us out. Success creates more success and momentum breeds even more momentum.”

Earlier this year, Reeves called two special sessions to approve $12.5 billion in corporate investments in Marshall and Madison counties to build two large hyperscale data centers and an electric vehicle battery plant.

Infrastructure upgrades/ create a rail authority

During his speech, Reeves told those in attendance that he will work with lawmakers to focus on key infrastructure upgrades in ports, railroads and roads.

Reeves said he believes the state should invest more money into upgrading ports, which in some areas bring in millions of tons of cargo.

“One of Mississippi’s greatest economic and logistical assets is our ports,” Reeves said. “We need to develop a plan of action to address our ports’ backlog maintenance and capacity projects. Investing in our critical ports from Vicksburg, which handles 14 million tons of freight annually, to Gulfport, where the global maritime shipping industry requires increased channel depth will yield economic dividends across our state. We will attract more companies, create more jobs, and secure even more private investment.”

Reeves also asked lawmakers to establish a rail authority to oversee and regulate growth of railroads within the state. Currently, in-state railways are regulated by the Mississippi Department of Transportation and the Federal Railroad Administration.

“This authority would be an all-encompassing one-stop-shop for all things railroad and would tailor strategies to better develop rail in regions across the state,” Reeves said.

The last infrastructural item on Reeves agenda during his final term is to establish more funds for MDOT to conduct more road repairs and maintenance, noting speed to market for road improvements being a key aspect of economic development.

Education changes

Reeves also took time to mention the Mississippi Miracle Monday evening, which accounts for the state’s rise in fourth grade reading and math scores and other educational advancements over the last four years.

To further that achievement and push more of the state’s children toward science and vocational career paths, Reeves said he will ask legislators to establish 12 new Mathematics and Engineering magnet schools for K-8 and high school student groups, with at least one being located in Jackson.

“There is already a great location for one of these schools right across the street from this beautiful building – the old Central High School building,” Reeves said. “Imagine hundreds of talented kids from all backgrounds learning the skills they need to be successful as engineers, computer scientists, and technicians at major tech companies like AWS. It would be good for our capital city and it would be great for those kids.”

Those schools would help students focus on more technology and science based classes, which could improve those student prospect for jobs in technology and computer based fields, Reeves said.

Continue participation in energy sector

Reeves also made note of the state’s energy sector, which he believes needs to continue growing in both environmental and traditional production to keep up with current and future industry demand.

I don’t care if it’s green wind power or black crude oil or anything in between,” Reeves said. “It’s going to be made in Mississippi. All of the above and as much as we can do, as long as it is reliable, resilient, and affordable.”

Part of that advancement, Reeves said, is participating in nuclear energy production and toward the manufacturing of parts for their construction and maintenance.

“Mississippi must become masters of all energy, from pipelines to turbines and everything in between,” Reeves said. “As automation and growth unlock more human potential than ever before, there has never been a demand for abundant energy like this.”

