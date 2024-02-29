Reject Iowa GOP's union-busting bid to stifle a burgeoning labor movement

The last decade has been devastating for worker protections in our state.

In 2017, the Legislature passed a law stripping Chapter 20 bargaining protections for state employees. As a state legislator, union member and staff representative for Teamsters Local 238 in Cedar Rapids, I am deeply troubled by Senate File 2374, advanced by Republican senators Adrian Dickey and Jason Schultz. This bill is a direct attack on the collective bargaining process for public-sector union members in Iowa. The bill requires employers to submit lists of eligible employees for union recertification elections to our state government within extremely tight deadlines. An employer’s failure to submit this list will result in the decertification of the union, effectively silencing public-sector workers and depriving them of their ability to advocate for fair treatment in the workplace.

Such measures not only erode the foundational principles of collective action but also undermine the democratic tenets inherent in labor relations.

This legislation not only poses a threat to workers' rights, but also arrives at a pivotal moment when labor consciousness is rapidly growing across our state. In recent years, we have witnessed a remarkable surge in labor activism, with workers from various sectors standing up for their rights and winning strikes. This newfound sense of solidarity and determination has empowered workers to demand fair treatment and better working conditions. Senate File 2374 threatens to undermine these hard-won victories by effectively dismantling public-sector unions in Iowa.

This bill is not merely about procedural issues; it strikes at the heart of fundamental rights. By undermining workers' ability to organize and advocate for themselves, it sets a dangerous precedent that jeopardizes the progress made in workers' rights.

This legislation effectively grants employers unchecked authority while marginalizing workers' voices. Senate File 2374 represents a direct attack on the labor movement. It threatens the core principles of workers' rights and democratic governance. Lawmakers must heed the concerns of workers and reject this misguided legislation. Instead, they should focus on policies that empower workers and uphold their rights. We should not allow this bill to diminish the growing labor consciousness and solidarity that we have witnessed across our state. It is crucial to stand together and ensure that workers in Iowa are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.

Sami Scheetz

Sami Scheetz represents portions of Cedar Rapids in the Iowa House.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Reject GOP's union-busting bid to stifle labor's advances in Iowa