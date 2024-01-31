Rep. Cori Bush under investigation over campaign spending, hiring husband: What to know

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) attends a press conference calling for a ceasefire in the Middle East outside of the U.S. Capitol on December 14, 2023 in Washington, DC. Bush has been brought under investigation for her campaign spending after she said she used it to hire her husband as a security detail in the face of threats as a public figure.

Democratic lawmaker Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri is under investigation by the Department of Justice for her campaign's spending on security services, she confirmed in a statement Tuesday.

Bush said she used campaign funds to hire protective services in the face of "relentless threats" to her life and physical safety since becoming a member of Congress. She also said she hired her husband as part of her security team, using campaign funds as security is not provided by the House.

She said she is fully cooperating with the investigation but told reporters allegations she used federal funds to pay for personal security are "simply false."

Who is Cori Bush?

Cori Bush is a Democratic representative from Missouri. Her district covers part of St. Louis.

First taking office in 2021, Bush is part of the progressive faction of lawmakers known as "the Squad," along with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

Bush is running for re-election in what could be a competitive primary against a well-funded opponent, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell, local station KSDK reported.

Why is Cori Bush under investigation by the Department of Justice?

Bush said the Department of Justice is reviewing her spending on security, which she said was paid for by campaign funds, rejecting the allegations that she used federal funds to pay for personal security.

"I hold myself, my campaign and my position to the highest levels of integrity," Bush said. "I have complied with all applicable laws and House rules and will continue to prioritize the rules that govern us as federal elected officials."

Bush said many of the allegations focus on the fact that she hired her husband, Cortney Merritts, who was once her security guard, as a part of her team because of his experience and because she claimed he can provide services "at or below fair market rate."

She also said many complaints come from right-wing organizations, leading to additional investigations from the Federal Election Commission and the House Committee on Ethics.

The Office of Congressional Ethics investigated her spending last year and voted to dismiss the case, she said Tuesday. "I look forward to the same outcome from all impending investigations."

Fellow lawmakers weigh in on Rep. Cori Bush investigation

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., reiterated that Bush is cooperating with the investigation.

"Like any other American, she is entitled to the presumption of innocence," Jeffries spokesperson Christie Stephenson said in a statement Tuesday. "It is our expectation that the investigation will follow the facts, apply the law and be conducted in a professional manner."

Still, Republicans piled on the criticism. Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), said that most members don't get security. He also pointed to her support in the past for "defund the police" as being contradictory to her having a security detail.

On the steps of the Capitol, Rep. Troy E. Nehls (R-Texas), called Bush's husband a "thug" and said "maybe if she wouldn't be so loud all the time maybe she wouldn't be getting threats," according to a video clip aired by CNN.

Bush responded to Nehls on X, demanding an apology.

"@RepTroyNehls just called my husband, a Black man and army veteran, a thug. And I’m the loud Black woman who needs to be silent in order to be safe from violence, or else?" she wrote. "This is the kind of rhetoric that endangers Black lives."

