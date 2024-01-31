Rep. Jim Lucas shows his gun to kids at Statehouse. Yes, he's allowed to carry one there

Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas shows high school students his gun during a conversation Tuesday at the Moms Demand Action Advocacy Day.

Video provided by a student who recorded the interaction. See the full 10 minute video and our story at https://t.co/aWhc3I9yNr pic.twitter.com/iW0h0pWEN2 — TheStatehouseFile.com (@StatehouseFile) January 31, 2024

An Indiana lawmaker flashed a holstered handgun during a conversation Tuesday with students who were visiting the Statehouse seeking legislative action to curb gun violence.

The moment was caught on video by a student and shared on X, formerly Twitter. It was first reported by The Statehouse File, which operates out of Franklin College's Pulliam School of Journalism

Indiana state Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, can be seen in the video having a conversation about firearms with students from the Burris Laboratory School in Muncie, The Statehouse File reports. A student asks Lucas if he carries a gun, which prompts the representative to open his blazer.

"I'm carrying one right now," Lucas said.

"Nothing about that makes me feel safe," replied the student.

A longer video of the 10-minute exchange can be found at TheStateHouseFile.com.

Why did Jim Lucas show his gun at the Statehouse?

On Tuesday, Muncie high school students affiliated with Students Demand Action, a national organization committed to ending gun violence, encountered Lucas in an elevator at the Statehouse. The representative struck up a conversation with the students, which resulted in a discussion about gun laws and school shootings, according to The Statehouse File.

Makynna Fivecoats, a 17-year-old student at Burris Laboratory School, recorded the exchange between Lucas, the students and a parent chaperone, Alison Case, The Statehouse File reports. During their discussion, Lucas flashed his gun to the teenagers.

“My heart sank to my stomach,” Fivecoats later told The Statehouse File. “I genuinely felt very unsafe in that moment. And I really just wanted the conversation to kind of end after that.”

A student next told Lucas that people carrying firearms do not make them feel safe but rather threatened, prompting the following exchange:

"OK, those are feelings," Lucas responded. "I'm talking facts."

"That's what this is about; this is about feelings," replied the student.

"People who want to kill you don't care about your feelings," Lucas said.

Who can carry a gun at the Statehouse?

Lawmakers are allowed to carry guns at the Statehouse, and, since the passing of a 2017 Senate bill, their staff members have that right, too.

The bill, which Lucas helped sponsor, was introduced to allow employees of the Senate and House, as well as those who work for the Legislative Services Agency, to be armed partially out of consideration to the late hours many of them work during the annual legislative session when armed law enforcement has gone for the day.

What is Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas known for?

Elected in 2012, Lucas represents House District 69 in southern Indiana. The district includes portions of Bartholomew, Jackson, Washington and Scott counties. Lucas serves on Veterans Affairs and Public Safety committee, Local Government committee and the committee for Public Policy.

Last year, Lucas avoided jail time after pleading guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash. He was arrested after crashing his vehicle at State Road 11 and Interstate 65 just north of Seymour around midnight, according to the Indiana State Police.

Lucas later apologized for his behavior on WIBC's The Hammer and Nigel Show.

Lucas told students in 2012 he was carrying a gun

This isn't the first time Lucas' behavior has stirred controversy around firearms and students.

During the 2020 legislative session, he told a group of Columbus students that gun control laws wouldn't prevent school shootings and that training teachers to use firearms can make schools safer, according to the Columbus Republic. A federal court has ruled “police do not have a duty to protect children while they are being slaughtered,” he said, the newspaper reported at the time.

“Do you believe that more guns that are being carried, including in this room, would make my classmates and I safer?” a 12-year-old student asked.

Lucas said, “Absolutely,” then told the audience of almost 60 at a Columbus location: “I’m carrying right now. Does that scare anybody?”

According to the Republic, around 20 people — roughly a third of the room — raised their hands to signal that it did scare them. Others said “yes,” and a few people said “no.”

