Report on Washington Bridge casts doubt on long-term safety of repairing the westbound span

An engineering firm studying the damaged westbound side of the Washington Bridge has found that repairs to the structure "have limited viability" and a full replacement of the span may be the only way to make it safe in the long term.

The draft report obtained by The Journal was dated Wednesday and written by Michael Murdock, vice president and principal structural engineer at VN Engineers, one of the firms analyzing the beleaguered bridge. It identifies nearly a dozen major problems with the structure and says the bridge's load-carrying capacity is much lower than it is supposed to be.

The report concludes that the options to repair and strengthen the bridge "are limited, complex and do not completely mitigate the identified risks with the structure."

Even if a new anchoring system is installed to replace the broken rods that triggered the bridge's closure, the risk of "progressive collapse ... increases with time as deterioration of the system continues."

The Department of Transportation and Gov. Dan McKee's administration are awaiting a series of studies of the bridge before deciding what to do with it. The DOT confirmed it received the report from VN late Thursday but declined to comment on its implications.

"Governor McKee and [DOT Director Peter] Alviti have repeatedly stated that no decision concerning the Washington Bridge would be made until all final reports were received and evaluated," McKee spokeswoman Olivia Darocha wrote in an email.

The VN engineers do not hypothesize how the bridge became damaged, but found problems that go well beyond the broken anchor rods that have been the focus of public debate and risk the integrity of the structure from end to end.

Murdock advises the DOT to put temporary support beneath the bridge over Gano Street to protect against collapse and warns that falling "elements of the superstructure" could plunge into the river and "damage the shared foundations" that also hold up the bridge's eastbound span.

Although the report stops short of recommending the westbound span be torn down, it says that option has to be considered.

"To fully eliminate these risks and improve inspection, maintenance, and repair access would require the demolition and replacement of the superstructure, and potentially a full bridge replacement," the report says. "From an asset management perspective, consideration should be given to these, and other topics covered in this report in the decision making process to determine the immediate next steps and long-term viability and sufficiency of the structure."

VN is one of the firms working under the consortium that was tasked with repairing the bridge when structural problems were discovered in December prompting the sudden closure of the bridge to prevent a catastrophe. The Department of Transportation was hired to do a "modeling analysis" by VHB, the engineering firm that raised the alarm over the bridge's condition.

On Wednesday, DOT Director Peter Alviti Jr. said the state was still awaiting results from studies of the bridge before deciding on what to do with it. He said those results are expected in "late February or early March."

