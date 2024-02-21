New traffic pattern for Washington Bridge will be announced today. Stay here for updates.

Gov. Dan McKee and Rhode Island Department of Transportation director Peter Alviti Jr. plan to announce a new traffic pattern for beleaguered Washington Bridge commuters today.

The new plan is intended improve travel time on I-195 and to alleviate congestion, according to a press release.

Alviti, McKee, and and McKee's deputy chief of staff, Joseph Almond, will be announcing the details at 1:30 p.m. today at a press conference at the State House.

This is a developing story - stay tuned for updates

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: New Washington Bridge/I-195 traffic pattern coming - what to know