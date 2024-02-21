New traffic pattern for Washington Bridge will be announced today. Stay here for updates.

Antonia Noori Farzan, Providence Journal

Gov. Dan McKee and Rhode Island Department of Transportation director Peter Alviti Jr. plan to announce a new traffic pattern for beleaguered Washington Bridge commuters today.

The new plan is intended improve travel time on I-195 and to alleviate congestion, according to a press release.

Alviti, McKee, and and McKee's deputy chief of staff, Joseph Almond, will be announcing the details at 1:30 p.m. today at a press conference at the State House.

This is a developing story - stay tuned for updates

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: New Washington Bridge/I-195 traffic pattern coming - what to know