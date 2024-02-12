How did we get here? Lawmakers get their turn to question RIDOT over Washington Bridge

PROVIDENCE– Nearly two months after the abrupt closure of the westbound span of the Washington Bridge thrust the state into commuter chaos, Peter Alviti, the top man in the state's Department of Transportation, will face a legislative inquisition on Monday.

According to the agenda for Monday's joint House-Senate oversight hearing, Rhode Island lawmakers want to know how the bridge's condition went undetected for so long and, now that we're here, what the state intends to do with the critically damaged Washington Bridge – fix it or replace it?

While they are at it, they may also want to know how the state plans to keep traffic moving through the narrow emergency bypass created between cement barriers on the eastbound side if Tuesday's storm dumps a lot of snow.

The troubled westbound span of the Washington Bridge.

What should we expect during the oversight committee hearing?

Monday's oversight hearing, scheduled to start at 3 p.m., will be livestreamed on capitoltvri.cablecast.tv. It will also be available for viewing on Cox channel 61, on i3Broadband channel 15 and on Verizon channel 34.

In addition to Alviti, the head of RIDOT since he was hired away from the Laborers' International Union in 2015 by then-Gov. Gina Raimondo, the legislators have asked two others to answer their questions on camera:

Joseph Almond, Gov. Dan McKee's deputy chief of staff who was dispatched, by the governor, to RIDOT late last month to be his eyes and ears.

Jeffrey Klein, the director of structural engineering for Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc (VHB), the design consultant on the bridge repair project that was underway when the severed tie-rods – undetected by an inspection team from AECOM as recently as last July – were detected in December.

Washington Bridge fiasco has spawned a federal investigation

In light of the potentially "catastrophic" degree of the damage, the discovery made a still unidentified "young engineer" at VHB a hero.

But it also prompted the U.S. Department of Justice and the Inspector General's office within the U.S. Department of Transportation to open an investigation into an "allegation that false claims for payment for services and/or false statements in support of such payments have been submitted to the U.S. government."

"These payments relate to claims submitted involving the construction, inspection, and/or repair of the Interstate 195 Washington Bridge connecting Providence and East Providence, Rhode Island," read the letter demanding documents dating back to Jan. 1, 2015.

In other words, federal investigators are seeking documents that span the administrations of two governors: McKee and Raimondo, the current U.S. secretary of commerce.

Oversight committee asked for info on who is working on the bridge right now

VHB is one of a number of private contractors hired by RIDOT to work on the bridge and/or diagnose what went wrong, after two phases of work begun by the Cardi Corp. and then shifted over to a team led by the Barletta Heavy Division.

The DOT has declined to provide a summary of the work done on the bridge by either contract that has, so far, cost a combined $52.9 million.

Cardi was hired in 2016 on a $21.3 million contract that was cut short in 2018 after temporary traffic patterns on the bridge caused huge traffic jams. The DOT spent $18.3 million on the Cardi contract.

After going out to bid again to finish the work, the DOT hired a consortium led by Barletta on a $78 million contract. As of the end of last year, the DOT had spent $34.6 million on the Barletta contract.

The current lineup of private contractors includes: VHB as a member of the Barletta/Aetna DB Team; VN Engineers, Inc.; AECOM; Michael Baker International; Wiss, Janney, Elstner Assoc. Inc. (WJE); Consor; Bridge Diagnostics Inc.; McNary Bergeron & Johannesen.

Asked by legislative staff the role of each company, RIDOT provided these and other answers last Friday:

"VN is performing a modeling analysis. WJE is performing a forensic investigation. Consor is performing an underwater inspection. BDI is monitoring the stability of the bridge. MBI general superstructure inspection. AECOM is RIDOT’s representative coordinating the construction efforts. VHB is the Engineer of Record for the Bridge Group 57T-10-I-195 Washington North Phase 2 contract."

It is unclear if lawmakers will question the manner in which RIDOT has historically hired a contractor for one job and then given the new work to contractors already on the payroll via a series of "change-orders" or "Master Price Agreement" maneuvers without ever going back out to bid.

RI Republicans using bridge fiasco to promote idea for a state 'Inspector General'

Rhode Island GOP Chairman Joe Powers on Monday again seized on the bridge fiasco as an argument for having an "Inspector General" to probe contracts – and other potentially wasteful, inefficient and fraudulent state practices, he said.

As it happens, the last in depth probe of RIDOT contract awards was conducted by the state's existing Bureau of Audits nearly 30 years ago, when the late Lincoln Almond, a former U.S. attorney, was governor. Among the findings was that winning contractors would offer to do road and bridge repair work for far less than the state Department of Transportation's engineers estimate the job will cost. Once the work was under way, the cost jumped.

Looking at 116 state contracts over a two year period for a total of $215.4 million awarded to 17 contractors, the auditors found that after-the-fact price changes and additions drove the cost of these projects up by $42.9 million dollars, or by 23%, bringing the final tab to $258.3 million.

"And that included one curious case where DOT loaded a $67,975 bill for 'emergency repairs' to a washed-out culvert in Little Compton onto a contract the state gave the Cardi Corporation for a project in Narragansett," the report read.

