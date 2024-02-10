RI lawmakers hurled these 48 questions at RIDOT over the bridge closure. How they answered.

PROVIDENCE – On the Friday before legislative oversight committees dig into the Washington Bridge fiasco, state transportation officials sent lawmakers a torrent of documents, including inspection reports, a timeline of the crisis and responses to 48 questions posed in advance by lawmakers.

Among them: What's next for the Washington Bridge?

"Who, how and when [was] DOT was notified that the bridge damage may be more expansive than first announced?" lawmakers asked. "And that there may be a need for a complete replacement? Who in DOT will be making the decision on the final plan for the repairs?"

Also: Why is the Rhode Island Department of Transportation spending money on emergency repairs to a bridge it may need to tear down and replace? And why does the McKee Administration need seven private consulting firms on the case? What are they all doing?

It remains to be seen if RIDOT's answers will satisfy the lawmakers. That will play out Monday at a joint hearing of the House and Senate oversight committees, beginning at 3 p.m.

If nothing else, the documents RIDOT provided offered a head-scratching glimpse at the obstacles AECOM inspectors reported facing during their last attempt to inspect the bridge in July, including debris both from pigeons and construction.

There is also extensive list of RIDOT consultants, which begs the question not posed by lawmakers – how many are left in-house in RIDOT's own bridge design and inspection ranks since then-Gov. Gina Raimondo hired RIDOT Director Peter Alviti away from the Laborers International Union in 2015 to "fix" the state transportation agency.

When was the Washington Bridge issue first discovered?

In response to the lawmakers' questions, RIDOT provided a timeline that now begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, when VHB identified a "safety issue" and Andrew Prezioso notified RIDOT’s Project Manager Anthony Pompei. In their answers, RIDOT does not identify the "young engineer" they have credited with originally finding the problem. Pompei, according to RIDOT's timeline, instructed VHB to continue investigating while RIDOT's own bridge engineers were notified. At 1:40 p.m., VHB submitted photos and a video clip of the bridge bouncing under a live load to Pompei.

When was Alviti told?

According to the timeline, Alviti was briefed on the issue with the bridge – and the recommendation to close it down – at 2:24 p.m. on Monday, several days after the initial discovery. RIDOT's timeline does not mention Alviti's involvement in discussions at any point prior. Alviti then texted Gov. Dan McKee at 2:51 p.m., and the two had a phone call at 2:52 p.m. where the governor was told about the recommendation to close the bridge. According to the timeline, the two make the decision to close the bridge together.

Text messages between Rhode Island Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti and Governor Dan McKee in the days following the closure of the westbound span of the Washington Bridge

What was blocking inspectors' view of the damaged rods? 'Severe pigeon debris'

Reports on the "routine inspections" AECOM performed on June 19 and July 21, 2023 said in part: "There was no significant deflection or vibration noted during this inspection."

But the report noted obstacles to clear views of the underpinnings of the westbound span of the bridge, which carried an estimated 90,000 vehicles daily over the Seekonk River toward Providence, on Interstate 195.

"The bridge was under rehabilitation at the time of inspection," the report reads. "There is construction debris and severe pigeon debris scattered throughout the scaffolding which restricts access to numerous locations." One span could not be seen at all "due to construction equipment and a soil stockpile mound."

By their Dec. 12 return visit – day after the bridge was closed – AECOM inspectors reported the pigeon debris cleared and with scaffolding installed, they had access to the "unbalanced cantilever ends at the West Abutment #1. "

What lawmakers asked - and how RIDOT answered

Q: Who, how and when [was] DOT notified that the bridge damage may be more expansive than first announced and that there may be a need for a complete replacement. Who in DOT will be making the decision on the final plan for the repairs?

A: After the closure of the bridge on December 11, 2023, RIDOT Bridge Engineers, AECOM, and VHB continued to investigate the condition of the bridge. RIDOT has seven companies (VN Engineers, Inc., AECOM, Michael Baker International, Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates, Inc., Consor, Bridge Diagnostics Inc.) who are investigating and analyzing the bridge structure.

RIDOT will be receiving reports from these companies by the end of February 2024 that will provide the information necessary to determine the scope of the damage and the method of construction needed to bring about a safe bridge structure.

During this entire time, the FHWA engineers have also been working with RIDOT and its consultants to help with that effort. Ultimately once the recommendations of these engineers are reviewed, Director Alviti along with the experts will present their finding to the Governor who will decide on a plan going forward.

Q: How was the company chosen to do the bridge repair?

A: RIDOT implemented an emergency procurement procedure with the advice and consent of FHWA. RIDOT selected the Barletta/Aetna Design Build Team because Barletta/Aetna was currently working on rehabilitating the deck, which was part of the existing design build contract

The Barletta/Aetna personnel and equipment were already mobilized and working in the area immediately adjacent to the structure with the critical finding.

The question of the broke tie down rods

Q: When was the span with the broken pins originally scheduled to be repaired/replaced?

A: The span was being rehabilitated under contract Bridge Group 57T-10-I-195 Washington North Phase 2. The tie down rods (pins) were not part of the rehabilitation contract."

Q: Has all construction shifted to repairing the span with the broken pins or is construction still continuing on the eastern spans also?

A: Yes, all work is shifted to the emergency repair of the tie down rods (pins)."

Q: Please provide a timeline for the repair of the I-195W span of the Washington bridge, including the originally planned work and the emergency repair.

A: The completion date for Bridge Group 57T-10-I-195 Washington North Phase 2 is May 31, 2027. The emergency contract is ongoing at this time.

This work is necessary in order to stabilize the structure irrespective of what will be determined as the future work on the bridge.

Q: How has that timeline changed because of the emergency repair?

A: The original contact Bridge Group 57T-10-I-195 Washington North Phase 2 has been paused until we can factor in the conclusions from the engineers’ assessments.

Q: Has this emergency affected the timeline for other construction projects in the State?

A: No

Q: It has been reported that that there are multiple engineering companies currently examining the bridge. Please provide the names of the companies.

A: These companies have been hired by RIDOT: Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc (VHB) is member of the Barletta/Aetna DB Team; VN Engineers, Inc.; AECOM; Michael Baker International; WISS, JANNEY, ELSTNER ASSOCIATES, INC., (WJE); Consor; Bridge Diagnostics Inc.; McNary Bergeron & Johannesen.

Q: What are each of these companies’ responsibilities?

A: VN is performing a modeling analysis. WJE is performing a forensic investigation. Consor is performing an underwater inspection. BDI is monitoring the stability of the bridge. MBI general superstructure inspection. AECOM is RIDOT’s representative coordinating the construction efforts. VHB is the Engineer of Record for the Bridge Group 57T-10-I-195 Washington North Phase 2 contract.

Q: What is the decision-making process to choose the right path?

A: The RIDOT bridge section and project management teams will take the recommendations from the seven engineering companies and provide the plan of action to the Director and Governor for the final decision to proceed.

Q: How are the inspection companies hired?

A: RIDOT hires inspection companies through an RFP [request-for-proposals] issued by the State of Rhode Island Division of Purchases Master Price Agreement [for] 'Statewide On Call Bridge Inspection and Load Rating Services.' To provide an additional level of oversight, RIDOT alternates the companies conducting the inspections, so the same vendor is not reviewing for multiple routine inspections in a row."

Q: When a bridge is inspected, is an engineer from DOT on site?

A: No. The inspection companies’ engineers conduct the on-site inspections and provide their reports to RIDOT and FHWA.

Q: Who reviews inspection reports? What is the procedure for review?

A: RIDOT and FHWA bridge engineers review the inspection reports.

Q: Many of us have seen pictures of drains located on the Washington Bridge that are clogged and have vegetation growing out of them. What are RIDOT’s standard maintenance plans for our federal highways and more specifically, for the Washington Bridge, including clearing of drainage systems?

A: RIDOT standard maintenance plans for federal highways include the cleaning and maintenance of storm drains on an ongoing basis.

In accordance with the contract ... the design build team is responsible for maintenance of the area under construction including the drains.

Q: As of January 31, what is the total of reimbursements to each of the municipalities for detail officers and other expenses caused by the bridge closing?

A: The total $863,633 including $81,531 paid to East Providence for police details, and to Cranston, Lincoln and Cumberland for assistance on police details, and $769,249 paid to RIDOT personnel (no elaboration).

Q: Will there be an evaluation of the impact on the roads of the detour routes? Is RIDOT committed to repairing and repaving those roads?

A: RIDOT and the Governor’s Office will work closely with East Providence and Providence to establish eligibility for federal reimbursement.

Q: What is RIDOT doing to work with the GPS companies like Google Maps and Waze to make sure they are receiving up-to-date data on road closures so that our constituents will be directed to the best possible route?

A: For several years, RIDOT has been working with GPS companies like Google Maps and Waze. RIDOT provides its data automatically on a daily basis for all projects and the companies update their systems on a regular basis.

Q: Will there be a dedicated website with traffic cameras so residents can evaluate traffic issues and plan accordingly?

A: For several years, RIDOT’s website has provided live traffic cameras across the state. The Washington Bridge traffic camera can be found on the RIDOT website: www.washington-bridge.com.

Q: Is there a plan for a dedicated information line for residents to report problems with traffic?

A: RIDOT’s Constituent Services phone line: (401) 222-2450 or toll free: 1-844-368-7623 or the public may send an email to: help@ridot.net. This information is available on RIDOT’s website.

Questions Regarding Decision to Close the Bridge

Q: What steps were taken immediately?

A: From RIDOT's timeline:

RIDOT Project Manager Anthony Pompei instructed VHB engineer Andrew Prezioso to continue gathering information on the severity of the safety issue

At 1:40 p.m. VHB submitted a video clip and photographs for the Department’s review via e-mail

RIDOT bridge engineers John Preiss and Keith Gaulin reviewed the e-mail and requested a detailed inspection and functional analysis of all 24 tie-down rods adjacent to span 7.

Over the weekend of December 9, 2023, a team of engineers from VHB along with RIDOT bridge engineer John Preiss performed additional inspections and gathered additional information.. for RIDOT.

On Monday December 11, at 11:30 a.m. "a meeting was held between RIDOT project management, RIDOT construction management, RIDOT bridge engineers, VHB engineers, and AECOM to analyze the information gathered over the weekend."

At 12 p.m. "RIDOT’s Chief Engineer Robert Rocchio, Chief Operating Officer Loren Doyle, and Director, Division of Project Management Lori Fisette joined the meeting and were presented with the results of the analysis and were given recommendations.

Lori Fisette ordered a 2 p.m. in-person meeting at RIDOT with RIDOT project manager, RIDOT construction manager, RIDOT bridge engineers, AECOM, the VHB team of engineers, and Barletta/Aetna to discuss the investigations and the next necessary actions to be taken (e.g. closing lanes, posting weight restrictions, or closing the bridge).

The parties at the meeting reached a unanimous consensus to recommend to Director Alviti to close the bridge for safety purposes.

At 2:24 p.m., "RIDOT’s Chief Engineer Robert Rocchio, Chief Operating Officer Loren Doyle, and Director, Division of Project Management Lori Fisette called Director Alviti to inform him of the findings and recommendation to close the bridge...The Director agreed with the recommendation and immediately at 2:51 p.m. texted the Governor asking him to call on an urgent matter."

At 2:52 p.m. Director Alviti had a phone call with the Governor. Director Alviti briefed the Governor on the findings of his staff and engineers and gave the recommendation to close the bridge.

Director Alviti and the Governor made the decision to close the bridge to protect public safety.

Should the governor have been told sooner?

A: From RIDOT:

In hindsight, it is clear to RIDOT that the Governor should have been notified sooner. The Governor has directed that a more timely notification process be implemented when a critical finding occurs in addition to the baseline standard under federal law.".

At 3:15 p.m. RIDOT held a meeting with the Rhode Island State Police Colonel Weaver and his staff and Director Marc Pappas and his staff to discuss closing the bridge at 5:00 p.m. that afternoon.

At 4:45 p.m. RIDOT communicated" the imminent bridge closing to the public via media advisory and emergency alerts for cell phones."

Additionally, Director Alviti and his staff held a 5:00 p.m. press conference to announce the closure.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Lawmakers' questions bring new info to light on Washington Bridge closure