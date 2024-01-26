When will the Washington Bridge report be ready? Murky timeline begins to form.

Rhode Island transportation officials expect to get a report on what's ailing the closed westbound span of the Washington Bridge by the end of February or early March, according to East Bay lawmakers who were updated on the repair project Friday.

At the request of a group of 11 lawmakers whose constituents are impacted by the bridge closure, Rhode Island Director of Transportation Director Peter Alviti Jr. briefed them in an hour-and-a-half long conference call Friday morning.

What happened on the call?

Most of the call was dedicated to explaining the process RIDOT is going through to figure out what to do with the bridge and how to best deal with the congestion caused by having half the normal number of travel lanes crossing the Seekonk River, two attendees said.

Lawmakers unclear on when an update might arrive

Rep. Jason Knight, D-Barrington, said it was not entirely clear whether Alviti expected a report before mid-March on what went wrong or what RIDOT plans to do to fix it.

Rep. June Speakman, D-Warren, said Alviti's reference to March sounded more like a forensic report on what went wrong rather than a future prescription, but it was not clear.

Alviti has not publicly given a specific timeline

In a news conference last week, Alviti declined to provide a timeline for when RIDOT will come up with a plan to fix the bridge and how long that might take beyond the "near term." He said the engineers are still figuring out whether the span can be fixed as it is, whether it needs significant overhaul or whether it must be torn down.

At the same time engineers are coming up with a plan to repair the bridge, another set of consultants are doing a "forensic analysis" to figure out how the bridge wound up in such bad condition in the first place.

The Journal is awaiting clarification from RIDOT.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: What will happen with the Washington Bridge? Report may take months