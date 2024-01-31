Reporter finds flamingo haven on recent 11-day Everglades canoe trip

A ranger at Guy Bradley Visitor Center at Everglades National Park's Flamingo entrance told me flamingos had been seen recently in the Lake Ingraham portion of Cape Sable, the southernmost part of the mainland United States.

How convenient, as I was about to embark on an 11-day canoe journey into the heart of the most remote wilderness east of the Mississippi River, and Lake Ingraham was a possible route.

So I parked my car near the boat ramp and unloaded more than 190 pounds of canoe, food, gear and water at the Floriday Bay side of the Flamingo Marina as a 10-foot American crocodile and several manatees patrolled the nearby waters.

I was paddling with my friends Robert Patch and Mark Bolgiano, who live in the Washington, D.C. area. We launched our canoes from the Flamingo Marina and paddled west to Clubhouse Beach, a tiny patch of sand facing Florida Bay.

A flamboyance of flamingos feed and preen in Estero Bay Preserve State Park on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. The large pink birds are thought to come from the Yucatan Peninsula or Cuba and were swept up as Hurricane Idalia moved north. Along with this group, reporter Chad Gillis has seen about 100 flamingos in the wild in the past 13 months.

Robert and I had been scouting maps of the park for the past year, since we returned from a trip in which we crossed all of Everglades National Park during a 12-day journey.

We knew there was a canal that cut to Lake Ingraham, and that we could likely get across the lake and to the Middle Cape, our destination for the night, in a few hours.

They crocodiles here were wary, and the waters on the lake are very shallow, even for south Florida.

So we stayed in the marked boat channel and paddled through the mucky waters of the lake. I looked to the west and high in the sky was a large patch of pink.

I know what a roseate spoonbill is. I've seen thousands in the past 25 years. But rarely have I seen roseate spoonbills flying by the dozens with no other species mixed among them.

Paddling to Middle Cape Sable

This flying mass was solid pink, and the birds were clearly headed for the beaches that line the Middle Cape.

We were, too.

Our group made it to the Middle Cape beach by early afternoon, and the flamingos were already there, resting on a sandbar a couple hundred yards away from our campsite.

I pulled out my iPhone and tried to zoom in enough to get a few good photos, but the birds were too far away. I used a small pair of binoculars to confirm they were actually flamingos as boaters stopped to take pictures of the flock.

We pitched camp and sat in our chairs, watching the sun sink lower toward the horizon.

Then the flock took off, first flying toward the north and then back south and about 30 feet above our camp.

"That's 70-something flamingos," I said to my paddling partners as the birds drifted above.

Last year's trip

Prior to our 2023 canoe trip, I had never seen a flamingo in the wild in Florida in my 25 years of exploring the landscape and waterways.

We saw four on last year's canoe trip, birds that flew over our campsite at the remote Canepatch site.

Then, during the summer of 2023, Hurricane Idalia blasted dozens of flamingos across Florida and much of the Eastern United States.

The storm picked up birds from Mexico and possibly Cuba and delivered them here.

This group must be part of that larger group from the storm, I thought during my drive home from the canoe trip.

Flamingos seem like they just belong in Florida. From yard art to lottery tickets, they can be seen everywhere in the Sunshine State.

Everywhere but in the wild, not at least on a regular basis.

Scientist confirms reports

Once I returned home, I called flamingo expert and biologist Jerry Lorenz of Audubon to report my news.

He said he has received several reports of a group of 50 to 70 flamingos from the Cape Sable/Lake Ingraham area this winter, that I wasn't the first to report a flock of that size.

So, the flamingos are there, as witnessed by me, my canoe friends, several boaters, bird enthusiasts and scientists.

But I've seen others in other places, even.

I was fly fishing off Bunche Beach last summer when a group of 26 flamingos flew out of a creek at the park, toward Sanibel and then back to the south and right over my head. I could have touched one with my 9-foot rod.

So add the four from the 2023 canoe trip, the 26 from Hurricane Idalia and the 70 or so from Middle Cape and Lake Ingraham and I have seen about 100 flamingos in the wild in just over a year.

And to think, people have argued for decades about the historical existence of flamingos in Everglades National Park.

Lopez believes they once lived here and are returning to their former range.

I just think it's a really cool facet of Florida, a spectacular slice of the modern Sunshine State.

