Republic Steel facing new fine over water pollution at Canton, Lorain plants

The U.S. Department of Justice and Environmental Protection Agency has filed a new lawsuit against Republic Steel that claims the Lorain and Canton plants violated the Clean Water Act numerous times between May 2017 and March 2023.

The civil complaint filed Monday in the U.S. District Court in Cleveland could cost the company millions of dollars ― a fine of up to $66,712 per day for each violation of the facilities' National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permits. The permits allow certain levels of pollutants to be discharged into waterways with monitoring and reporting requirements.

However, the federal government proposed a settlement that would impose a $700,000 fine to be paid in three installments. It recognized that Republic Steel closed its Northeast Ohio facilities and does not plan to resume operations.

"This amount is based on the United States’ financial expert’s review of Republic Steel’s finances and determination that Republic Steel has a limited ability to pay a civil penalty," according to the motion for consent judgment.

Messages seeking comment were left Thursday for the company.

U.S. EPA cites Republic Steel's permit violations in Canton and Lorain

Republic Steel, which was headquartered in Canton and is owned by Grupo Simec, closed its U.S. facilities last summer and moved operations to Mexico. The Lorain plant had been idled since 2016 and briefly operated in 2018 but still discharged water from groundwater pumps and stormwater collection, according to the complaint.

Between May 2017 and March 2023, the Canton facility self-reported 89 instances where its industrial wastewater discharge exceeded the permit limits, and the Lorain facility self-reported 115 instances. But it also states that the Canton plant failed to properly monitor or report issues. The Lorain facility also had violations related to monitoring and no flow measurement device when the EPA visited in April 2022.

The Canton plant exceeded the discharge limits for oil and grease, selenium, zinc, lead, residual chlorine, total suspended solids, mercury, pH and toxicity on "multiple occasions," according to the complaint. During at least three days in 2019, EPA inspectors also found that Republic Steel unlawfully released water used to cool the electric arc furnace slag into a storm drain that flows into the East Branch of Nimishillen Creek.

The federal government claims the Lorain plant polluted the Black River and repeatedly exceeded wastewater permit limits for oil and grease, residual chlorine, mercury and pH.

Republic Steel did not oppose the settlement, which has yet to be finalized, according to court records.

Air pollution cleanup ongoing

The company previously settled with the federal government for a $990,000 fee and agreed to pay the Ohio EPA $60,000 and the city of Canton $300,000 for Clean Air Act violations at the Canton plant.

The city has established the Republic Canton Community Fund and plans to solicit bids for exterior cleaning services for affected residents. According to a city news release on Thursday, those services should be available between April and October for residents in designated areas.

Eligible properties are within the area bordered by Eighth Street NE, Marietta Avenue NE, Tuscarawas Street E and Gobel Avenue NE. The fund also applies to the residential area east of Republic Steel near Trump Avenue and Georgetown Road NE.

"All residents in the designated areas will receive a letter describing how to schedule the free service after acontractor is secured," the city announcement states.

A map of the designated areas is available at cantonhealth.org. The city advised anyone with questions about the program to call Air Pollution Control Director Terri Dzienis at 330-438-4640.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Republic Steel facing new fine over water pollution