Republican bill would let Arizonans sue government over imagined Marxist policies

Republicans have advanced a bill that would allow Arizona citizens to file lawsuits against any government entity they believe to be “furthering Marxist ideology.”

In response, Karl Marx is NOT rolling in his grave. Laughing, maybe, but not rolling.

Senate Bill 1195 was introduced by Sen. Anthony Kern. You remember him, right? He is one of the fake electors being investigated by Attorney General Kris Mayes for trying to void the votes of Arizona citizens and overturn the results of the last presidential election.

Hardly a guardian of democratic principles.

Given that, I’m not convinced Kern could tell the difference between Karl Marx and Groucho Marx, which perhaps explains why his bill seems to have been inspired more by “Horse Feathers” and “Duck Soup” than the social, economic and political philosophy that is Marxism.

If bill fails, the idea could go to voters

The result is a kooky list of conspiracy driven fantasies and science denial that Kern calls “Marxist” because he believes the word “Marxist” will enflame his MAGA constituents, even if they also have no idea what “Marxist” means.

And it probably will.

The bill includes prohibitions against several things that, actually, could make life better, like reducing greenhouse gasses and motor vehicle emissions.

GOP ignores Commandments: Sill wants them in schools

It was passed anyway on a party-line vote in committee, along with Senate Concurrent Resolution 1015, which mirrors the bill and, if approved by the Legislature, would go directly to voters.

This is because Kern and his conspiracy cronies know that Gov. Katie Hobbs, who is — you know — rational, will veto the bill if it passes.

Is this what Kern meant by 'Marxist'?

Sandy Bahr, director of the Grand Canyon Chapter of the Sierra Club, said of the contents of Kern’s bill, “They appear to be more of a culture war manifesto against a collection of unrelated issues and items.”

She added, “Cleaning up our air improves and saves lives. Actions to hinder that have real impact on your constituents.”

Politicians like Kern have learned from Donald Trump that negatively impacting constituents does not seem to bother their constituents.

In some ways, just the opposite.

So, they boldly work to convince gullible citizens to finance their campaigns and then get those same citizens to vote in ways that are counter to their best interests.

I wonder if that’s what Karl Marx meant when he wrote, “From each according to his ability; to each according to his needs.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona bill would let you sue over imagined Marxist policies