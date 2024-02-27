Republican Eric Deters announces 2024 Freedom Fest

Republican Eric Deters hosted Freedom Fest from his Morning View farm in 2021 and 2022.

Freedom Fest, a Northern Kentucky conservative rally chock full of American flags, national GOP leaders, and fireworks, is back on this summer after it was canceled twice last year.

The event drew in about 10,000 people in 2022 and included speakers Eric and Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. spoke at Freedom Fest in 2022.

Republican firebrand Eric Deters hosts the event from his Morning View farm, about 20 miles south of Cincinnati.

Deters, an enthusiastic Donald Trump supporter, had to cancel the event last year. He said the former president would headline the event and sold VIP seating tickets. But a month before the festival, Deters said Trump would be a no-show because the presidential candidate was campaigning in Iowa.

Trump's campaign never confirmed whether he planned to attend the event.

Since then, Deters has filed to run against U.S. Representative Thomas Massie, R- Ky., in the GOP primary. Last week, Deters filed a legal petition to remove Massie from the ballot due to an issue with one of his signatories.

The three-day event this year includes camping, a music festival Sept. 13, speakers, a fireworks display Sept. 14, and a church service Sept. 15.

The "family-friendly" event, which includes games and food, is scheduled to take place at 13894 Madison Pike, at Deters' farm. More information is available on Deters' Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Eric Deters Freedom Fest 2024 scheduled for September