State representatives and senators, mayors, and more will be on the 2024 ballot in NKY

The presidential election will dominate headlines in 2024. But if you live in Northern Kentucky, there are plenty of other races on the ballot you should know about, too.

Expect at least a few political shake-ups. For instance, longtime politicians – state Sen. John Schickel, Covington Mayor Joe Meyer, and state Sen. Damon Thayer, the GOP majority floor leader – have all opted not to run for reelection. Meanwhile, controversial U.S. Representative Thomas Massie, R-Garrison, is the only one who has filed to run for the seat that represents all of Northern Kentucky.

State Sen. Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, is not running for reelection next year.

The Boone County School Board could also have candidates on the ballot. School boards have become hotbeds for controversy the past few years and are where the culture wars about gender, sexuality and censorship are playing out.

The Enquirer will send out questions to candidates in the coming weeks for future coverage. In the meantime, here are the Northern Kentuckians who have filed so far for some of the highest-profile elected positions. Details about other local races are available on the Kentucky Secretary of State website.

We'll update this article after the Jan. 5 candidate filing deadline.

Boone County

State Rep. Steve Rawlings, R-Burlington, is running for office again – but not for the same one he already has. He's the only candidate who has filed to run for Schickel's job in the state senate, which represents roughly the northern half of Boone County. Rawlings is a conservative candidate who ran against incumbent Republican Ed Massey in the 2022 primary election. Rawlings won with about 69% of the vote. Now that Rawlings plans to move on from his current elected position, Massey, R-Hebron, has filed to try to win his old job back. Republican T.J. Roberts, R-Burlington, is also running for the position. Roberts is one of three people who sued Gov. Andy Beshear during the COVID-19 pandemic. The candidate was among those who attended an Easter Sunday church service at Maryville Baptist Church near Louisville in 2020 and, under Beshear's order, was issued a “Quarantine and Prosecution” notice. Roberts and others won the lawsuit. Peggy Houston-Nienaber, D-Union, is also running for the seat. Information about her campaign is not currently online. Republican incumbent Marianne Proctor took office in 2023. She represents District 60, which spans through central Boone County in a roughly horizontal stripe. Deborah Ison Flowers, D-Union, is running against her. Information about Flowers' campaign is not currently online. Savannah Maddox, R-Dry Ridge is also running for reelection in District 61, which includes parts of southern Boone and Kenton counties. Carolyn Hankins Wolfe is running for reelection as a school board member in Division 1, which represents schools in cities that include Hebron and parts of Burlington and Florence.

Kenton County

Campbell County

State Rep. Rachel Roberts, D-Newport, is not running for re-election.

State Rep. Rachel Roberts, D-Newport, is the only Democrat to hold a general assembly position in Boone, Kenton or Campbell counties – and she's not running for reelection. Matthew Lehman, D-Newport, is running for her seat. Lehman ran for U.S. House of Representatives in 2022, losing to incumbent Thomas Massie, R-Garrison, with about 31% of the vote. Terry Hatton, R-Bellevue, is also running for the seat. Information about his campaign is not currently available online. Incumbent state Rep. Mike Clines, R-Alexandria, is running for reelection. He represents District 68, which covers almost the entire eastern half of the county, and took office in 2023. K. Brandon Long, D-Fort Thomas, is an educator running against Clines.

