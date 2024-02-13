Republican-led Senate passes Tony Evers drawn election maps, setting stage for final Assembly vote

MADISON - The Republican-controlled state Senate passed a new plan Tuesday to redraw the state's legislative boundaries — a map drawn by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has already promised to sign it into law.

The Republican-led state Assembly could do the same later Tuesday.

GOP lawmakers put forward Evers' map this week in response to a December order by the Wisconsin Supreme Court to redraw the state's legislative districts, arguing the current Republican-drawn maps are unconstitutional and unfairly give GOP lawmakers an advantage.

It was the second time in a month's time GOP leaders have put forward a map as the court considers submissions from various groups, including plans that would give Democrats a greater chance of holding a majority in the state Senate.

Five Republicans voted against and just one Democrat voted for the plan. State Sen. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, argued the plan should be reviewed further by a Senate committee. He speculated it helped Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in a recall effort against him because the bill does not implement the map until fall.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Republican-led Senate passes Tony Evers drawn election maps