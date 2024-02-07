'I'll believe it when I see it': Evers says he's open to signing his voting maps if GOP approves them

MADISON – Democratic Gov. Tony Evers didn't rule out signing his proposed electoral maps into law if the Legislature approves them — something Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said Wednesday is under consideration.

"Why not?" Evers told reporters when asked if he would enact his maps if they're passed without any changes.

However, the governor seemed skeptical he would have that opportunity.

"I’ll believe it when I see it. They said that last time and it wasn't my maps," Evers said. "So we'll see what happens. I’ll believe it when I see it."

Last month, legislative Republicans sent a set of electoral maps to Evers that they argued made "minuscule" changes to plans previously submitted by the governor. Evers vetoed them, arguing the changes made were done "to help make sure GOP-gerrymandered incumbents can keep their seats."

Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg.

LeMahieu told reporters that Senate Republicans planned to meet Wednesday to discuss legislation they may vote on next week.

"We’ll discuss all of our options in regard to maps, and one of them would be — the governor has said the only maps he’ll sign is his own maps, so that’s an option we might look at," the Oostburg Republican said. "I don’t know if the Democrats will vote for that. The Senate Democrats have their own maps which are pretty horrible. So I don’t know if there would be bipartisan buy-in for the governor’s maps in our house."

A spokeswoman for Senate Minority Leader Dianne Hesselbein, D-Middleton, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

If the Senate were to pass Evers' maps, the Assembly would consider taking them up, said a spokeswoman for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.

The legislative discussion comes amid a heated fight over the state's electoral maps at the state Supreme Court.

In a 4-3 ruling in December, the court ordered lawmakers to have new maps adopted for the August legislative primary. Wisconsin Elections Commission officials have said new maps must be in place by March 15.

Two court-appointed redistricting consultants last week effectively ruled out the only proposals from Republicans, suggesting the court will consider plans submitted by Democrats or university professors as part of their work to draft new maps to replace the boundaries that the court ruled in December to be unconstitutional.

Vos has signaled he would seek an appeal of the court's ultimate action to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Asked whether that's still under consideration, LeMahieu said they are "keeping all our options open."

He also dismissed the possibility that adopting Evers' maps would preclude a challenge with the U.S. Supreme Court.

"I mean, the governor could veto his own maps even though he said he would sign them," LeMahieu said. "Who knows?"

Laura Schulte of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel contributed.

Jessie Opoien can be reached at jessie.opoien@jrn.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Evers says he's open to signing his voting maps if GOP approves them,