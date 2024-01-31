Republicans propose constitutional amendment to further curtail the governor's veto powers

MADISON – Wisconsin Republicans on Wednesday revived an effort to restrict the governor's veto powers, this time after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers used his partial veto authority in July to increase funding for public schools for the next four centuries.

A proposed constitutional amendment would bar governors from using a partial veto to increase any tax or fee. A similar amendment was proposed in 2019, after Evers used his veto authority to steer an additional $65 million to Wisconsin schools in the 2019-21 state budget.

"We narrowly crafted this legislation to address the specific situations that we believe members of the public would find the most egregious: the ability for a single person to create or raise taxes and fees on our citizens with a single stroke of a pen," the proposal's authors wrote in a memo seeking cosponsors.

The measure was introduced by Sen. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown; and Reps. Amanda Nedweski, R-Pleasant Prairie; Joel Kitchens, R-Sturgeon Bay; and Shae Sortwell, R-Two Rivers.

Evers' surprise move in July ensured districts' state-imposed limits on how much revenue they are allowed to raise will be increased by $325 per student each year until 2425, creating a permanent annual stream of new revenue for public schools.

He crafted the four-century school aid extension by striking a hyphen and a "20" from a reference to the 2024-25 school year, resulting in the highest single-year increase in revenue limits in state history.

Wisconsin gives its governors some of the most sweeping executive powers in the country, although partial veto authority has been scaled back over time.

At one time, governors could veto individual words to create new words — known as the Vanna White veto — or strike words from two or more sentences to make new sentences, known as the Frankenstein veto. Voters eliminated governors' ability to make such changes in 1990 and 2008, respectively.

Until Evers' budget action in July, governors had used vetoes to increase state spending above levels set by lawmakers 31 times since 1991 and increased bonding levels seven times during that time, according to a 2020 analysis by the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau.

Governors' veto powers were again reduced in a 2020 state Supreme Court ruling that threw out three changes Evers had made to the 2019-21 state budget but upheld a fourth.

The decision was fractured, with different groups of justices reaching different conclusions about when to throw out vetoes. There was no majority agreement defining how future vetoes should be reviewed.

"If adopted, this amendment would appropriately rebalance power between the executive and the legislature and further restrict the executive from completely rewriting laws that are not representative of the people," the bill's authors wrote.

Constitutional amendments in Wisconsin must be passed by the Legislature in two consecutive legislative sessions and then by voters in a statewide referendum.

Jessie Opoien can be reached at jessie.opoien@jrn.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Republicans seek to limit governor's veto authority