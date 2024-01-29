Riders say NJ Transit's fare hike is 'unfair.' How does it compare with other agencies?

Gov. Phil Murphy proudly spent the last six years informing NJ Transit commuters their fares have remained flat during his time in office, a message usually footnoted with a reminder that his predecessor increased fares more than 30% over two terms. It also has accompanied Murphy’s go-to message that he is making New Jersey a “stronger, fairer” and more affordable place to live.

Though Murphy indicated last year that he couldn't "hold the line forever," the two-term governor, whose time in Trenton comes to an end in 2026, appears to have made a 180-degree pivot. NJ Transit officials announced a proposal that would institute a 3% annual fare increase starting July 1, 2026, after a 15% hike on July 1, 2025.

"We couldn’t ask for a fare increase early on, because frankly we didn’t deserve it. At this point we think it’s a fair increase — fair as in F-A-I-R," Murphy said on News12 last week.

But the plan has already received bipartisan backlash, with state Sen. Anthony Bucco, R-Morris, calling the increases “unacceptable.” State Senate President Nicholas Scutari, D-Union, said “continual fare increases will not fix the problem,” referring to NJ Transit's perennial funding shortfalls and lack of constitutionally dedicated funding that other major transit agencies have.

NJ Transit train at Newark Penn Station in Newark, NJ on Wednesday Nov. 15, 2023.

The fare increase proposal comes as NJ Transit's leadership faces a $120 million fiscal cliff in July and a nearly $1 billion shortfall the year after that, as ridership revenue continues to lag behind pre-pandemic levels and as the governor and Legislature have so far failed to add revenue streams to support the agency ahead of these shortfalls. In fact, state aid this year is lower than in fiscal year 2020.

What did NJ commuters have to say?

Some commuters told The Record and NorthJersey.com the increases will significantly strain their already tight budgets and that they don’t have faith their already-difficult commutes will improve.

Milena Llugcha is a Perth Amboy resident and a student at Kean University, where she also works part time. Last semester, she had an 8 a.m. class that required her to get up around 4 a.m. in order to make a 5 a.m. train, and on the mornings that train got canceled she missed her class, and ultimately resulted in getting a C grade, she said. This semester she doesn’t have to get up that early, but she said it’s still a stressful commute, because she has to cushion her schedule in case the bus doesn’t show up and must walk an additional 25 minutes from the Elizabeth train station to campus.

“It’s very unfair for commuters of New Jersey to have to pay more for service that is not reliable, and we deserve better than that,” said Llugcha, who doesn’t drive and is a member of the advocacy group Make the Road New Jersey. She said her part-time job pays her monthly $145 train fare.

"With the part-time job, I am able to finance that, but with the 15% increase, that pass will cost me $166.75 and I’ll be unable to pay it," she said.

Avelino Nazario, a Passaic resident and Make the Road New Jersey member who doesn’t have a car and relies on a variety of buses, like the Nos. 707, 709, 712 or 165, to take him to jobs when he has one, to medical appointments, or right now to places where he hopes to find work.

“The rents are higher, the cost of food is higher, the cost of everyday expenses are higher — so I don’t know how they’re expecting us to pay an increase when everything else has been increased and we are struggling to afford that on part-time few hours or no work,” Nazario said through a Spanish interpreter.

“I don’t think that the legislative leadership and the governor have the same experience, because two months with this hike when it’s already really difficult to pay for everything … I don’t think they could last two months doing what they’re asking us to do,” he said.

How other transit agencies handle fare increases

Some nearby public transportation agencies are using more predictable and frequent fare increase models, though NJ Transit's proposal is more extreme.

In 2013, the Maryland Transit Administration faced a state law to tie fares to inflation and increase them every two to five years, but that mandate was rolled back last year after a bill passed the Maryland General Assembly. Delegate Mark Edelson, one of the bill’s authors, said the mandatory fare hikes “disproportionately impact low- and fixed-income riders.”

Many agencies consider fare increases on a year-to-year basis, often keeping fares flat for years before asking commuters to pony up more money. That’s what NJ Transit has done over the last 33 years, raising fares 13 times, a collective 162.7%.

That’s what the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority did until 2007, when Pennsylvania legislators passed a law requiring “more regular, predictable increases that were both manageable for our riders and would ensure that we were raising as much fare revenue as possible to help cover operating expenses,” said SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch. In the 16 years since that change, the Philadelphia-based transit agency increased fares 28% cumulatively, with hikes every three years, but stopped during the pandemic and instead made service free for those age 11 and younger and instituted free transfers. Fare increases could resume later this year, Busch said.

In 2009, New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority adopted a policy to do “modest, inflation-adjustment” fare increases every other year, meaning a cumulative 31% rise over the 14 years since that regulation took effect. The board still holds public hearings and then votes on the increases during those years. In 2021, the agency decided against an increase because of the pandemic.

NJ Transit’s annual fare hikes would increase 42% in the 14 years after July 1, 2026, when the annual raises would first go into effect — more than SEPTA, the MTA and NJ Transit’s 31% increase over the last 14 years. Unlike the MTA, NJ Transit would also eliminate public hearings on the annual toll hikes, making hearings scheduled for this March the last opportunity for a public comment period and hearings on that specific matter. This is also in stark contrast to changes made in the NJ Transit Reform Law of 2018 that required at least 10 hearings "before implementing any fare increase."

“People are not happy with the service they’re receiving, and fare hike hearings become a public forum to let decision-makers know, to vent their unhappiness with the service,” said Doug O’Malley, a transit advocate and the executive director of Environment New Jersey. “The reality is riders won’t be getting more for their dollar. We need to fund transit through the state budget. The farebox is not a sustainable source of revenue.”

Last week: Facing huge deficits, NJ Transit proposes 15% fare hike, the first in 9 years

More: NJ Transit's controversial Transitgrid project is canceled

Indexing highway tolling versus indexing transit fares

Indexing user fees is more common among tolling authorities around the country.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey approved a toll index in 2008 that is designed to trigger an increase when the cumulative Consumer Price Index reaches $1.

Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, New Jersey’s commissioner of the Department of Transportation and now chief of staff to the governor, pitched a new “index” system in 2020 for the New Jersey Turnpike Authority — whose board she chaired at the time — that would increase tolls annually 3%, though it wasn’t tied to an economic indicator such as inflation.

Philip Plotch, a senior researcher at the Eno Center for Transportation, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit research group, said what makes sense for tolling authorities might not make sense for transit agencies.

“From a public policy perspective, you want to encourage people to take public transportation — it’s better for the environment; it alleviates the need to expand highways; it reduces congestion; it alleviates some of the parking issues that almost every town in New Jersey has,” said Plotch, a Fair Lawn resident. “Plus, you’re hurting those who use it the most: the working-class people who can’t afford a car.”

Llugcha and Nazario, the Perth Amboy and Passaic residents, respectively, are just two examples of people who can’t afford to own a car and therefore rely on NJ Transit for access to jobs, errands and school. They are far from the only NJ Transit customers in similar circumstances.

Across every mode of transportation NJ Transit offers, the majority — and in some cases the overwhelming majority — of customers owned one or zero vehicles. Before the pandemic, 80% of local bus riders surveyed by NJ Transit in December 2020 said they had one or fewer vehicles, and it was 64% among light rail riders and 72% of Access Link users.

Avoiding a transit death spiral

The last time NJ Transit had back-to-back years of fare hikes was in the 1980s, its first decade since the agency was formed in 1979.

During its first 11 years, the agency board approved eight rounds of fare hikes, and the individual increases were also fairly large, ranging from 9% to 22%. This, coupled with service cuts, began the early stages of what experts call a “transit death spiral,” when the costs of taking public transportation dissuade people from using it and lead to worse service for those who have no alternative ways to travel.

NJ Transit experienced a 10% loss in ridership in its first three years after fare escalations. In 1989, the agency proposed its first-ever round of service cuts, which eliminated 26 bus routes and nearly 150 rail trips, including Saturday service on the Bergen-Main Line. There was a 6.3% loss in ridership that year.

The agency began to turn around in the 1990s as fares stayed flat and service expanded, with Access Link and train service additions, like Midtown Direct and the Atlantic City line.

Plotch said fare increases alone would not lead to a transit death spiral, especially since NJ Transit’s fiscal year 2025 budget — with the 15% fare hike, plus $44 million in internal cost-cutting and $52 million in “revenue enhancements” — does not include any cuts to service. But the year after that, after accounting for the 3% fare hike, NJ Transit predicts that it will still face a $766.8 million budget gap, and there's no guarantee service will remain intact.

“If they decide to close that gap by cutting services and raising fares at the same time, then the death spiral could possibly kick in,” Plotch said.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ transit fare increase gets immediate backlash