Watch RNC live: Trump to deliver acceptance speech on final night of the Republican National Convention

The Republican National Convention draws to a close on Thursday night, with President Trump due to deliver his acceptance speech for the party’s 2020 nomination from the South Lawn of the White House. Other speakers include Franklin Graham, Ivanka Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Sen. Tom Cotton and HUD Secretary Ben Carson.

The convention is being held amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has left more than 179,000 Americans dead and more than 5 million infected; Hurricane Laura, which made landfall along the Gulf Coast early Thursday morning as a Category 4 storm; and protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday.



Live Updates R Mike Pence formally accepts Republican vice presidential nomination On the third night of the Republican National Convention, Vice President Mike Pence formally accepted his party's 2020 vice presidential nomination. "With gratitude for the confidence President Donald Trump has placed in me, the support of our Republican party, and the grace of God, I humbly accept your nomination to run and serve as Vice President of the United States," Pence said. (Republican National Convention via Reuters TV) R Pence says 'the violence must stop' as protests intensify Vice President Mike Pence condemned the "violence and chaos in the streets of our major cities" but did not directly mention Jacob Blake — the Black man who was shot in the back by police, sparking ongoing protests over racial injustice. "President Trump and I will always support the right of Americans to peaceful protest, but rioting and looting is not peaceful protest, tearing down statues is not free speech. Those who do so will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Pence said. "Let me be clear: The violence must stop, whether in Minneapolis, Portland or Kenosha. Too many heroes have died defending our freedom to see Americans strike each other down. We will have law and order on the streets of this country for every American of every race and creed and color." (Republican National Convention via Getty Images)

R Vice President Mike Pence addresses Hurricane Laura at RNC Vice President Mike Pence began his remarks at the RNC by addressing communities in the path of Hurricane Laura. The Category 4 storm is currently projected to devastate parts of Louisiana and Texas. "Our administration is working closely with authorities in the states that will be impacted and FEMA has mobilized resources and supplies for those in harm's way." Pence said. "This is a serious storm. We urge all those affected areas to heed state and local authorities." (Republican National Convention via Getty Images)

R President's daughter-in-law on Trump Organization: 'Gender didn’t matter' Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump and adviser to the Trump campaign, attempted to humanize the Trump family by discussing her personal experience as the president's daughter-in-law. "Any preconceived notion I had of this family disappeared immediately. They were warm and caring; they were hard workers; and they were down to earth. They reminded me of my own family — they made me feel like I was home," Trump said. Like other female speakers on night three of the RNC, Lara Trump also touted President Trump's record on women amid the president's low polling with female voters. "Walking the halls of the Trump Organization, I saw the same family environment. I also saw firsthand the countless women executives who thrived there, year after year. Gender didn’t matter - what mattered was someone’s ability to get the job done," she said. (Republican National Convention via Reuters TV)

R Republicans in tight races avoid Trump's convention There are at least nine Republican senators at serious risk of losing reelection in November. But only one of them, Iowa’s Joni Ernst, decided that it was in her best interest to share the primetime spotlight with President Trump at this year’s Republican National Convention. “For years, I’ve worked closely with the president for farmers in Iowa and across the country,” Ernst said Wednesday night, evoking the recent derecho that devastated Iowa. “Knowing we have an ally in the White House is important.” As the sole endangered GOP senator to appear during the public-facing portion of the RNC, Ernst was the exception that proves the rule. To retain control of the Senate next year, Republicans need to stop Democrats from netting three additional seats — unless Trump wins reelection, in which case Democrats would have to net four seats to overcome Vice President Mike Pence’s 50-50 tie-breaking vote. Read more. (Republican National Convention via Reuters TV)

R 25-year-old congressional candidate speaks at RNC on overcoming adversity Madison Cawthorn, who is running to represent North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District, shared his experience of resilience following a car accident that left him paralyzed from the waist down. "I just turned 25. When I’m elected this November, I’ll be the youngest member of Congress in over 200 years," Cawthron said. "If you don’t think young people can change the world, then you don’t know American history." Cawthron also encouraged the welcoming of "all ideas and people." "To liberals, let’s have a conversation. Be a true liberal, listen to other ideas and let the best ones prevail," Cawthorn said. "To conservatives, let’s define what we support and win the argument in areas like health care and the environment." Read more. (Republican National Convention via Reuters TV)

R New York Rep. Elise Stefanik scorns 'baseless and illegal impeachment sham' New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, the youngest Republican woman ever elected to Congress, discussed President Trump's impeachment trial on the third night of the RNC, condemning what she called "Democrats' baseless and illegal impeachment sham and the media's endless obsession with it." "I was proud to lead the effort standing up for the Constitution, President Trump, and most importantly the American people. This attack was not just on the president, it was an attack on you — your voice and your vote," Stefanik said. (Republican National Convention via Reuters TV) Show more

