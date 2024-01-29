Road work, another Augusta solar change possible: THE DIGEST

Have an event or announcement you would like featured in THE DIGEST? It’s welcome! Please send an email to lbordelon@gannett.com. Time sensitive announcements should be sent a week ahead of time.

Augusta Supervisor wants another solar update

AUGUSTA COUNTY — Supervisor Michael Shull is looking to add a reclamation requirement to solar energy facilities. This comes after changes to the solar ordinance in December.

Shull's proposed change is to add a reclamation requirement specifically for topsoil. Before installation, the company would need to measure the depth of topsoil and would be required to add that much topsoil back to the land after the solar facility is decommissioned.

"All the solar companies and naysayers say this land will be returned back to pristine farm ground after 35 or 40 years," explained Shull. "I got to looking and asked how do you do that? When you've stripped all the ground off? What it takes to grow crops is topsoil. It's not going to be subsoil. If you're going to have pristine farming land, you've got to have topsoil."

County staff will review and draft a potential ordinance update after the board, without voting, agreed to consider the proposed change.

Courthouse projects from THE AGENDA

AUGUSTA COUNTY — As noted in THE AGENDA last week, courthouse projects were considered by several government boards.

The Augusta Board of Supervisors approved the resolution asking the Virginia Resources Authority for a "maximum" of $77,500,000 in bonds for the courthouse. The motion was unanimously approved on Jan. 24, with Chair Jeffrey Slaven saying, “We are underway with that project.”

In Staunton, City Council approved an over 30% contract increase for the Staunton Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court facility. Moseley Architects PC was contracted for architectural and engineering services. The contract is now just under $2 million.

“The design and the increased complexity in the courthouse has caused this increase,” noted Councilmember Brad Arrowood.

Staunton Chief Finance Officer Jessie Moyers confirmed that no new funds were needed for the project.

Art Center to host Bauhaus Bash

STAUNTON — The Staunton Augusta Art Center will feature "Dance Your Art Off: A Bauhaus Black and White Bash" on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.

The event will feature "rhythmic revelry, refreshments, artistic expression, and community support," with music from DJ Mark Allen. Tickets costs $25 and proceeds will support the art center.

"The Bauhaus art movement, originating in Germany during the early 20th century, revolutionized the relationship between art, design, and craftsmanship," reads the event page on the art center's website. "Founded by Walter Gropius in 1919, Bauhaus sought to break down the barriers between fine arts and applied arts, emphasizing functional, minimalist design that blended form and function seamlessly. Characterized by geometric shapes, primary colors, and a focus on simplicity, the movement's influence extended across various disciplines, including architecture, painting, and graphic design."

Mystery project breaks Staunton ground

STAUNTON — Construction for a new project in the Green Hills Industry and Technology Center broke ground on Jan. 22.

The 40,000 square foot warehouse will be located on Industry Way.

Green Hills Ventures, Balzer Associates, and Mathers Construction Team are working on the project.

The business coming into the project isn't known to city officials. According to a press release from Mathers Construction Team, it has "already been claimed by a national firm."

"That is called Project X because we don't know what is going to go in there," said Staunton Mayor Stephen Claffey during the Jan. 25 City Council meeting.

"We are very pleased to report that there is progress out there, but we just don't know what it is," Claffey said.

Another 60,000 square foot building called "Project Y" has also been proposed, according to Claffey.

New volunteers in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY — The Augusta County Board of Supervisors approved several new board members to commissions during its Jan. 24 meeting:

Steve Bridge to Parks and Recreation Commission

Samantha Bosserman to Parks and Recreation Commission

Matthew Egale to Augusta Water

Scott Allman to the Library Board

Staunton public works thanked for snow efforts

STAUNTON — After ample cold weather and snow in the past two weeks, Staunton Mayor Stephen Claffey took a moment to thank the employees of public works for the extra work.

“We had a nice snow on January 15,” said Claffey. “We got lucky and the roads didn’t get too bad. I want to thank public works for all they did and, further, the extra work they did on the trash pick up they did on Saturday last week.”

Changes in leadership

STAUNTON — Valley Conservation Council announced Peter Hujik will serve as its new executive director on Jan. 23.

Meanwhile, Staunton Downtown Development Association Executive Director Greg Beam will resign in "coming weeks" to take over as Assistant Town Manager for Mount Jackson, Virginia, according to a SDDA press release. Michele Waitier, the current SDDA Assistant Executive Director, will take over as Interim Executive Director.

Traffic Alert for Jan. 29 to Feb. 2

STAUNTON – The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton transportation district during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

INTERSTATE 64

Exit 96, eastbound – Left shoulder closures for brush removal, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile Marker 205 to 207 , northbound – No lane closures, but survey work in right of way, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 220 to 222 , northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for barrier installation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights. Work is related to construction of I-81 auxiliary lane project.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 220 to 227 , northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for guardrail repairs and shoulder maintenance, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work is related to I-81 widening project.

Mile marker 234 to 233, southbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch repairs and tree removal, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Be alert for construction equipment moving in and out of median due to widening project in the area of the Route 252 (Middlebrook Avenue) interchange, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. through April 30. No lane or shoulder closures expected.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Westbound right lane closures between Route 1906 (Lodge Lane) and Route 11 (Lee Highway) for pedestrian access improvements, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through February 2024.

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through May 30, 2025.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between interstate frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for replacement of bridge over I-81. Follow posted detour. Closure is needed to construct I-81 southbound auxiliary lane. Expected completion summer 2025.

Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional flagger traffic control between Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road) and Route 894 (Mount Torrey Road) for water line installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 29. Estimated completion summer 2024.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through June 30, 2025.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

