Has the road been plowed? Check here with the Indy Snow Force map

Another round of freezing winter weather Friday dropped a few inches of snow over Central Indiana. Before you scrape the ice off your windshield and get into your vehicle, check to see if the road conditions are safe. Here's how:

How to track snow removal updates in Indianapolis

Indianapolis residents can follow the Indy Department of Public Works on X, formerly Twitter, for updates about snow removal.

The Indy Department of Public Works also manages Indy Snow Force, their winter weather operations team, with an online map showing what roads have been plowed already in the city.

The Indy Snow Force road map can be found online at maps.indy.gov/IndySnowForceViewer. You can also follow them on X, @IndySnowForce.

How to check road conditions on Indiana's highways

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security keeps tabs on travel statuses for every county in the state. Hoosiers can also check INDOT's TrafficWise website for information about traffic conditions, road closures and travel times on roadways throughout Indiana.

Indiana weather: With winter storm impacting road conditions, what Indiana's travel advisory map means

How can you reduce risk while driving in snow?

Don't be a jerk (no, really). The key to safe driving when there's ice on the road, writes Car And Driver Magazine, is operating the steering wheel, accelerator and brakes as smoothly as possible. Jerky movements — twisting the wheel suddenly or slamming your foot on the brake or gas pedal — can throw your vehicle into a skid.

What to do if you go into a skid

If your vehicle begins to go into a skid on an icy road, do the following:

Take your foot off the accelerator and do not slam the brakes. Look at the direction you want to go, not where your car is headed. For a front-wheel skid, writes Car and Driver Magazine, aim your vehicle where you want to go. Gently turn the steering wheel into the direction of the skid. If you're in a rear-wheel skid — where the rear tires lose traction and you feel yourself spinning out — turn the steering wheel in the same direction that the rear is sliding. For example, if your rear wheels are sliding to the left, turn the wheel to the left. Tap the brakes, lightly, when necessary to self-correct out of the skid.

The roads in Indiana are slippery: Here's how to drive with common sense in icy weather

John Tufts covers trending news for the Indianapolis Star. Send him a news tip at JTufts@Gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Has that road been plowed? Check the Indy Snow Force map