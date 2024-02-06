Roads near Bell Tower Shops blocked as sheriff reports 'critical incident'

LCSO mobile command at the scene of a "critical incident" at Bank of America near Bell Tower Shops.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office reports a "critical incident" at the Bank of America near Bell Tower Shops and is encouraging the public to avoid the area.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno will issue a statement in a few minutes, the sheriff's Facebook Page announced.

The sheriff's SWAT team was arriving about 12:25 p.m. Tuesday. The FBI has arrived, Florida Highway Patrol and other major law enforcement swarming the building.

Deputies are blocking the roadways surrounding South Cleveland Avenue. The bank is at 13099 US Highway 41 SE Fort Myers.

This is a breaking news story; check back for developments.

News-Press photojournalist Andrew West contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Lee County sheriff reports critical incident at Bank of America