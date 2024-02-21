Rockford officials: Violent crime down, homicide solve rate up

Rockford officials thanked the community for its support in achieving an 85% homicide clearance rate in 2023.

"I can't think of a time when we've ever had a clearance rate so high," Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd said Wednesday at a news conference held to announce 2023 crime statistics.

Redd said the high homicide solve rate — more than 30 percentage points higher than 2022 and 2021 — was achieved with input from the community starting with last year's first homicide in the death of Pinnon Meats employee Peggy Anderson.

"I can't say thank you enough to the community for the support, people reaching out and providing us with information," Redd said. "You will often hear me say that we can't solve crime by ourselves. It's truly a community effort."

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd is flanked by, left, Jennifer Cacciapaglia, executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Domestic and Community Violence Prevention, and Mayor Tom McNamara on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, during a news conference at the District 3 police station in Rockford.

While the number of homicides was up from 15 in 2022 to 20 in 2023, violent crime overall was down 19%, officials said.

Property crimes were up by 3% compared to 2022. Auto thefts were up by 2%.

Mayor Tom McNamara and Jennifer Cacciapaglia, executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Domestic and Community Violence Prevention also attended the news conference.

McNamara spoke to the city's approach to public safety since taking office in 2017 explaining how the city police department's budget increased by 46% supporting increased use in technology and collaboration with other agencies and organizations.

Cacciapaglia said domestic violence accounted for 44% of the violent crime rate in 2023.

"To be crystal clear, not everyone who has experienced domestic or sexual violence in Rockford, Illinois, is yet engaging with our law enforcement or with our criminal justice system," Cacciapaglia. "We have more work to do."

