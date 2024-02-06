Ron Johnson tried to overthrow fair election. He should pay price for his role. | Letters

Gov. Tony Evers is right: U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, should pay a price for his participation in attempting to overthrow the 2020 presidential election (“Evers scolds senator over false electors,” Jan. 6).

Johnson has not denied that he participated. All he has said is that his involvement lasted only “a few seconds.” Right. It would have only taken Johnson a few seconds on Jan. 6, 2020, to tell his chief of staff something like, “I need to get these lists of alternate Electors (from Wisconsin and Michigan) into to Mike Pence’s hands immediately — set it up.”

Absurd: Sen. Ron Johnson’s claim on Trump campaign's fake electors scheme doesn't add up

Time for accountability. Donald Trump led insurrection, Ron Johnson took part.

Notwithstanding all the “concerns” he has expressed since to justify the questionable things he was doing in the lead-up to and then on Jan. 6 itself, Johnson knows he was one of the people trying to overthrow the results of a free and fair election.

He is a dishonest man who has let the people of Wisconsin down. He is unfit for his office and should resign.

Christopher Hanks, Milwaukee

