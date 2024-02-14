Roundup: Fire guts vacant house, man sentenced for 2018 Oxnard murder, more

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Murder conviction brings more than 30 years prison time

A 24-year-old Oxnard man received a prison sentence of more than three decades Tuesday for a fatal shooting amid a string of robberies in 2018.

Osvaldo Hernandez had pleaded guilty in November to one count of second-degree murder as well as three counts of robbery, an attempted robbery charge and a firearms offense. He also admitted to several special allegations that can impact sentencing, including that he used a gun when killing the victim.

He was sentenced to 32 years, eight months to life in state prison, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Hernandez shot and killed Robert De La Cerda, 39, on June 27, 2018, during an attempted robbery, prosecutors said. He committed three robberies around Oxnard that morning, starting at 3:45 a.m., before the fatal encounter with De La Cerda shortly after 6 a.m. He brandished a knife, flashed a handgun and stole a skateboard and laptop during the earlier crimes.

Osvaldo Hernandez

The victim and another man were in a car on South J Street when Hernandez attempted a fourth robbery, pointing a gun at the two and demanding property. De La Cerda got out of the car and exchanged words with Hernandez, who shot him once, killing him, prosecutors said.

The gunman fled the scene in a car and was arrested by the Oxnard Police Department the following month, on July 18.

Hernandez was out on bail at the time of the killing from an arrest less than two weeks earlier for possession of a concealed handgun.

He remained in custody at the county's main jail Tuesday.

Fire guts vacant house

A structure fire brought a large response to a vacant home in the 3900 block of Guiberson road Tuesday.

The blaze was reported around 12:07 p.m. in an unincorporated area south of Piru. The block is south of the Santa Clara River, east of Torrey Road, in an agricultural area.

Ventura County Fire Department Capt. Brian McGrath said the two-story home was a “total loss.”

No one had been living in the home, he said, but firefighters searched inside as soon as possible since there was the potential for someone to be squatting there, he said. No one was found during the search. No injuries were reported.

The fire initially prompted a second-alarm response, bringing more firefighters to the scene, but crews achieved knockdown before long, McGrath said.

Fire investigators responded to the scene. The cause remained under investigation.

Firefighters were expected to remain at the property for a few hours to make sure the blaze was fully extinguished, McGrath said. Some units remained on scene into late afternoon, the department's log showed.

Sewage spills in Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley

A sewage spill in Thousand Oaks impacted a creek near the Hill Canyon Wastewater Treatment Plant, authorities said Tuesday.

The spill was reported late Saturday, around 11:35 p.m., from a blocked clean-out storage vault, according to the Ventura County Environmental Health Division. A report to state officials described the spill as due to a plugged line.

About 15,000 gallons of sewage entered the north fork of Arroyo Conejo Creek next to the treatment plant, authorities said in a news release Tuesday.

Treatment plant personnel put warning signs along the creek at hiking crossings for 3.5 miles downstream. The signs will remain for 72 hours. County officials said residents should avoid contact with the area until the signs are removed.

Separately, the environmental division said Simi Valley reported a 650-gallon sewage release Sunday from a manhole in the 1200 block of Arcane Street. About 150 gallons were recovered, while 500 gallons entered a catch basin that connects to Arroyo Simi Creek.

Warning signs were put up at areas where the creek could be accessed around Arcane Street and Waltham Road. The signs were to be in place for 72 hours, authorities said.

Items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Fire guts vacant house, man sentenced for Oxnard murder, more