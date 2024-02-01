Route 8 ramp to I-271 North reopens after fatal weekend tanker crash

The ramp from State Route 8 to Interstate 271 northbound, closed by a tanker crash on Saturday, reopened Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced in a news release.

One lane on the ramp will remain closed as additional inspections are carried out.

Driver identified: One southbound lane reopens on I-271/Route 8 interchange in Macedonia after tanker crash

“A hands-on in-depth inspection was done to verify that the structure did not receive any damage that would affect its structural capacity,” said Gery Noirot, ODOT District 4 deputy director.

Southbound lanes of Route 8 remain closed at the crash site between Highland Road and Hines Hill Road for repairs to the top layer of the roadway running over Brandywine Creek. Crews will mill off and replace the top layer of concrete.

The goal, ODOT said, is to have at least one Route 8 south lane open before rush hour Monday morning.

Motorists should check OHGO.com and follow @ODOT_Akron on X for updated travel information.

Macedonia tanker crash

A tanker flipped and caught fire on state Route 8 Saturday morning in Macedonia. This photo from a driver shows the truck on fire before emergency responses arrived.

The Route 8 and I-271 interchange closed Saturday morning, just after 9 a.m. when a tanker truck burst into flames after crashing on the northbound lanes of Route 8. The truck was believed to have carried about 7,500 gallons of petroleum fuel.

A 31-year-old Ashtabula man was identified as the truck's driver by the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.

Jason Thomas Stevens was expected to be home before noon on Saturday when he reportedly lost control of the truck and crashed. He died of multiple blunt force injuries.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Route 8 ramp to I-271 North reopens in Macedonia after tanker crash