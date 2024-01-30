One southbound lane reopens on I-271/Route 8 interchange in Macedonia after tanker crash

The ramp from I-271 south to southbound State Route 8, closed by a tanker crash over the weekend, is reopening with one lane Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced.

ODOT said the ramp was deemed safe to reopen after inspections found no structural damage. However, cleanup crews continue using the ramp as a staging area, meaning only one lane of the ramp will be clear for traffic. There is no timetable on when the second lane will open.

“Inspectors determined that while repairs will be needed, the damage was cosmetic, not structural,” said ODOT District 4 Deputy Director Gery Noirot. “We are doing everything possible to reopen the full interchange as quickly as possible. However, we will not reopen anything before we are certain it is safe to do so."

Additional detailed inspections and repairs will be occurring this week, weather permitting. This includes milling off and replacing the top layer of the roadway on the southbound Route 8 bridge over Brandywine Creek.

Inspectors are still assessing the flyover ramp that carries northbound Route 8 to northbound I-271. An initial inspection did not find any significant structural damage.

Motorists should check OHGO.com and follow @ODOT_Akron on X for updated travel information.

The Route 8 and Interstate 271 interchange has been closed since Saturday morning a little after 9 a.m., when a tanker truck crashed on the northbound lanes of Route 8 and burst into flames. The truck was believed to have been carrying around 7,500 gallons of petroleum fuel.

The truck's driver, 31-year-old Jason Thomas Stevens of Ashtabula, was killed in the crash.

The ramps from Route 8 north to I-271 north, from I-271 south to Route 8 south, as well as Route 8 southbound between Highland and Hines Hill roads have been closed since the crash.

Those motorists trying to access I-271 northbound from Route 8 northbound should take Route 82.

