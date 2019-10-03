Giuliani's televised rage worries some Trump allies, but not the president

WASHINGTON — President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani in recent weeks has engaged in a near-nightly ritual of going on television to defend the White House against the Ukraine scandal and the ensuing impeachment inquiry. These appearances have left some of Trump’s allies concerned that the former New York mayor is doing more harm than good, but according to those close to the president, Trump still trusts Giuliani and is unlikely to rein him in.

A former Trump adviser told Yahoo News that the president views Giuliani’s belligerent cable news appearances as “highly entertaining” and “must-watch TV,” and some in the president’s inner circle say Trump always expected Giuliani to be an attack dog.

“I don’t see the circumstances where we could get the president to distance himself from Rudy,” the former adviser said.

In his cable news blitz, Giuliani loudly insulted anchors as he advanced a dubious allegation that Joe Biden, during his vice presidency in 2016, pushed to have a Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating a company his son worked for ousted. There is no evidence to support this claim, however: Biden was among several international leaders who called for the prosecutor to be fired due to allegations of corruption. The investigation into the company had reportedly been closed before the push for the prosecutor’s removal.

This questionable accusation is central to the Ukraine scandal. Democrats announced the decision to launch an impeachment inquiry after revelations that Trump repeatedly pressed Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to work with Giuliani and Attorney General William Barr on a potential probe of the Biden family’s activities in that country. The Trump administration withheld about $400 million of military aid to Ukraine while pressuring Zelensky to pursue the investigation of Biden’s son.

Joe Biden is currently running to replace Trump, and critics have argued that Trump was clearly asking a foreign nation to intervene in the election by hurting his rival. Trump has denied all wrongdoing and said his phone call with the Ukrainian leader was “perfect.”

On Sept. 19, hours after the first reports that Ukraine was the subject of a whistleblower complaint filed by a member of the intelligence community, Giuliani appeared on CNN’s “Chris Cuomo Prime Time.” During the half-hour interview, Giuliani repeatedly contradicted himself and branded Cuomo an “enemy.” The appearance generated widespread headlines and ended on a sour note when Cuomo said “good night” to Giuliani.

“You shouldn’t have a good night because what you’re doing is bad for the country,” Giuliani snapped back.

Some of the frustration with Giuliani in Trumpworld stems from the fact he has focused on the questionable claim that Biden sought the prosecutor’s firing rather than the general unseemliness of the foreign business dealings of the former vice president’s son.

“Rudy screwed the pooch,” the former Trump adviser said.

Prior to the drama over Trump’s outreach to the Ukrainian president, critics raised eyebrows over the fact that Hunter Biden had a highly paid position on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma as his father played a leading role in policy for that nation during the administration of President Barack Obama. The situation reportedly concerned White House officials at the time.

Part of Trump’s strategy to fight the impeachment inquiry has been an attempt to shift the focus to Biden. A former White House official said they believed questions about the propriety of Hunter Biden’s foreign work are a potent line of attack and expressed exasperation that Giuliani has fixated on suspect theories about the fired prosecutor.

“Rudy just ran with this,” the former official said. “He went streaking on the field during the Super Bowl.”

Giuliani and the White House did not respond to requests for comment on this story. Multiple sources who discussed Giuliani requested anonymity.