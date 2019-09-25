Trump was preparing for impeachment 'weeks' before Ukraine scandal; now he wants to go 'nuclear' on Biden

WASHINGTON — Even before the Democrats announced plans for an impeachment inquiry on Tuesday, the White House and President Trump’s campaign were preparing a counterattack. And some elements of the Trump team’s impeachment strategy predated the current Ukraine scandal that sparked the Democrats’ action.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday morning, shortly after the White House released a rough transcript of the July 25 call the president had with his Ukrainian counterpart that’s now at the center of the controversy, Trump argued there was a “witch hunt” against him. He accused Democrats and “corrupt” media of falsely portraying the conversation as a “call from hell.”

“It turned out to be a nothing call,” Trump said.

The summary of the call indicated Trump repeatedly asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the family of former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump’s potential Democratic rival in the 2020 election. Providing the rough transcript and insisting it shows no misconduct is just one facet of the Trump team’s response to the impeachment push. The president and his allies are also trying to turn the tables on Biden. Trump’s response also includes pointing at prior calls for impeachment to argue Democrats have been determined to oust him from office from day one, a defense against a potential impeachment that his campaign had prepared well before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi actually announced plans to open an inquiry on Tuesday.

Following the release of the transcript, Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, released a statement describing the Ukraine scandal as “just another hoax from Democrats and the media.”

“Because of their pure hatred for President Trump, desperate Democrats and the salivating media already had determined their mission: take out the President. The fact is that the President wants to fight the corruption in Washington, where the Bidens, the Clintons, and other career politicians have abused their power for personal gain for decades. The facts prove the President did nothing wrong,” Parscale said, echoing language of a prior statement he sent out shortly after Pelosi’s announcement.

The idea there is a “Biden scandal” centers on a dubious claim that, as vice president in 2016, Biden pushed Ukraine’s government to oust a prosecutor who was investigating Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company that had Hunter Biden on its board starting in 2014. While Joe Biden did call for the prosecutor’s removal, he was one of many international leaders who did so in response to concerns about corruption. And Bloomberg News has reported that the investigation into Burisma had been closed prior to the vice president calling for the prosecutor’s ouster. In fact, in late 2014, the Obama administration pressed the Ukranians to assist the U.K. in a separate investigation into Burisma’s owner.

Despite the lack of evidence, Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney, began pressing the Ukrainians to investigate the Bidens role in the prosecutors firing earlier this year.

Tim Murtaugh, communications director for Trump’s 2020 campaign, also suggested the Ukraine controversy is really about Biden in an email sent to Yahoo News on Tuesday morning, hours before Pelosi’s announcement. Murtaugh argued that Democrats are trying to exploit a “Biden scandal” because they have “wanted to overturn the legitimate results of the 2016 election ever since President Trump was elected.”