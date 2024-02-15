Who is running for the 10th Congressional seat currently held by Republican Scott Perry?

Candidates have submitted their nomination petitions to seek office for a variety of federal and state positions, and one of the hottest races in central Pennsylvania will be for Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional seat.

Six Democratic candidates will be vying for the nomination for the seat currently held by Republican Scott Perry, who is seeking re-election and does not face a challenger. The district covers Dauphin County as well as parts of Cumberland and York counties.

Challengers in the crowded race have spoken out against Perry's efforts to help former President Donald Trump overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Text messages released in a briefly unsealed court ruling last year showed that Perry lobbied to replace acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen with Jeffrey Clark, a Justice Department civil attorney and Trump loyalist, who would overturn the results at Trump's bidding.

Perry has not been charged with a crime.

Perry’s attorney, John Rowley, called the disclosure of Perry's communications "unfortunate" in a statement to Politico. "The communications reflect his efforts to understand real-time information about the 2020 election," he said. "They were confidential and intended to address critical business before Congress in the service of his constituents.”

A lawsuit also seeks to have Perry removed from the ballot.

The primary will be held on Tuesday, April 23. The deadline to register to vote is April 8.

Here in alphabetical order is a look at who is running:

Democratic candidates for the 10th Congressional seat

John Broadhurst: The entrepreneur and business consultant says he's running "to contribute to building the future we deserve. When led vigorously and wisely, the federal government is one of the most powerful forces for economic and social progress in America," he said on his website. "We need better government. We need new leadership." Read more about the candidate here: www.broadhurstforcongress.com.

Shamaine Daniels: The lawyer and Harrisburg City Council member is making a second run for the office after losing to Perry in the 2022 general election. "I’m running for Congress because the opportunity to build a good life through hard work isn’t available to too many of us, and it should be," her website states. "Because the sacred right to vote is under attack by people who know they’d never win another election if all of our voices were heard. Because our democracy has enemies, and they need to be stopped." Read more about the candidate here: danielsforcongress.org.

Richard Coplen: The combat veteran, teacher and board member of the Carlisle Area School District is running for a second time after being defeated by Daniels in the 2022 primary. "I’m not just running against Scott Perry and his extremism," he said in a news release last year to announce his candidacy. "I’m running to restore common sense, common decency, and service to the common good in public life.” Read more about the candidate here: www.rickcoplenforcongress.com

Blake Lynch

Blake Lynch: The former WITF executive says he is running to represent the community that raised him. “As a lifelong Central Pennsylvania resident, I know firsthand the challenges facing my neighbors from Harrisburg to Carlisle to York,” Lynch said in a news release. “I know that regardless of what neighborhood you live in, people want safe streets, good schools and good-paying jobs. And they expect their government to work for them and their democracy – and not against it." Read more about the candidate here: www.blakelynch.com.

Mike O'Brien

Mike O'Brien: The retired U.S. Marine Corps lieutenant colonel announced weeks after his retirement last year that he would challenge Perry. "You don't take any moment for granted," O'Brien told the USA TODAY Network. "And you don't waste any second." O'Brien said he was "pretty disgusted at the lack of moral character on display" in relation to the rioters during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection and other efforts to keep Trump in office despite the election results. Read more about the candidate here: www.mikeobrienforpa.com.

Janelle Stelson

Janelle Stelson: The former WGAL anchor resigned from the television station in the fall to seek the seat. "I've covered politics for decades, doing the job of my dreams as anchor of the most watched newscast," she said in a video announcing her candidacy. "But I cannot stand by and watch Congressman Perry continue to sow chaos, preach extremism, and spout conspiracy theories. So I am running for Congress." Read more about the candidate here: janellestelson.com.

Republican candidate for the 10th Congressional seat

Congressman Scott Perry

Scott Perry: The incumbent, who has served in Congress since 2013, is seeking another term. "... we’re prepared to deliver the clear message contrasting our positive vision for America’s future with the monumental failures of Joe Biden and the radical Left," he said on his campaign website. "I look forward to putting before the Voters our steadfast record and tireless work." Read more about the candidate here: patriotsforperry.com.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Crowded primary to challenge U.S. Rep. Scott Perry in the fall