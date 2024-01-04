Salisbury police investigating early morning stabbing, suspect in custody

The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a stabbing that took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and a suspect is in custody now.

Here's what we know so far.

At about 6:40 a.m Tuesday, Jan. 2, officers of the SPD were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of S. Division St. for the report of an assault with a knife.

Officers located a 34-year-old male victim, who was suffering from an apparent stab wound. Salisbury EMS transported the victim to the hospital, where he is currently being treated and is considered to be in critical condition.

A 20-year-old female suspect was identified and located on scene, and shortly thereafter taken into custody.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact SPD at 410-548-3165. or information can be provided anonymously through Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.

