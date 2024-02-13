Salisbury police investigating fatal early morning crash

The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred at about 5:40 a.m. Tuesday morning in the area of Route 50 and Tilghman Road.

If you witnessed the incident or have information regarding the crash, SPD is asking people to call 410-548-3165.

