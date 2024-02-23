Salisbury's inaugural Spring Street Market intends to save downtown small business scene

Two local business owners are on a mission to breathe life back into downtown Salisbury.

Nicole Blackwater of Blackwater Apothecary and Nicole Rogers of Two Scoops, co-founders of the Downtown Business Alliance, have teamed up to create a brand-new community-centered and family-friendly event coming this spring to the streets of Salisbury.

The first annual Spring Street Market is set to take place Saturday, March 23, from 12-5 p.m. in downtown Salisbury. According to Blackwater and Rogers, if successful, the event will return in 2025.

Spring Street Market was born from desperation, for 2023 was a tough year for many local, small business owners.

"This event is really coming from desperation because downtown is kind of dead," Blackwater said. "Over the last year, there were a lot of changes made to downtown Salisbury — construction, parking — and there's this perception that it's not a fun place to be, not easy to get to."

But, she said, it's all a perception issue.

Blackwater believes the Downtown Business Alliance has the power to alter this false perception.

"We're hoping that we — the Downtown Business Alliance — can rebrand downtown Salisbury, and show people that we're actually thriving and it's a great place to be," Blackwater, 30, said.

"We're hoping that we can get more foot traffic and incentivize new businesses to open in these vacant spaces. If this doesn't work, I'm afraid downtown will not exist," she added matter-of-factly.

'We don't want to be among' businesses that have closed or moved

Many local Salisbury-based businesses, such as Lilac Clothing Company, SBY Home Decor, Together Café and Deadstock SBY, have closed permanently or relocated within the last year. As of January, Together Café has moved to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional.

"We don't want to be among them. We want to survive," Rogers, 48, said. "We want Two Scoops, Blackwater Apothecary and more stores to be here for 20, 30, 40 years."

Many of the business owners who closed up shop were friends of Blackwater and Rogers.

"That was probably one of our main catalysts — seeing our friends close their businesses, good businesses. That's why we started the Downtown Business Alliance," Blackwater shared.

Twelve businesses have signed up for first Spring Street Market

As of Thursday, Feb. 22, a total of 12 businesses and counting, including Blackwater Apothecary and Two Scoops, have signed up to participate in the inaugural event.

The 10 other participants are Sugar Rush, Cake Art, Sushi De Kanpai, CryBaby Tattoo, Breathe Interiors, Soul Yoga, Roadie Joe's Bar & Grill, Kaiju Records, Balanced Financial Services, Beauty Blooms and The Museum of Eastern Shore Culture.

The event will be located at West Main and Division streets, and admission will be free.

Upbeat tunes are also a must.

Spring Street Market plans to feature live musical performances by local bands The Mercury Agenda and Rhythm Revival, as well as a special performance by students from AMP Studio.

"Our focus is definitely local, local, local, and as downtown as possible," Blackwater said.

The event will differ greatly from Third Friday, the city's monthly community event.

However, attendees can still expect to see arts and crafts vendors on-site, as well as a special kid-friendly craft hosted by the city's very own Wicomico Public Library's Paul S. Sarbanes Branch.

"This is more of an open house for the downtown businesses," Blackwater said.

"Every business that has a downtown footprint, even if it's not brick-and-mortar, has a chance to set up a vendor space outside," Rogers added.

Those who are interested in participating can begin filling out a vendor application form today. Each outdoor vendor space is approximately 10 feet by 10 feet, and there is a $60 vendor fee.

Spring Street Market will also feature Great Downtown Egg Hunt

In addition to an array of local vendors, arts and crafts tables, food options and live music, Spring Street Market will also be organizing an egg hunt in honor of the upcoming Easter season.

"One of the ways we're hoping to get the public to engage with all of the businesses is through 'The Great Downtown Egg Hunt,'" shared Blackwater.

Plastic eggs filled with candy, coupons and other items of the sort will be hidden around the downtown area. One singular golden egg will be hidden inside each participating small business. Each golden egg will have a special grand prize tucked inside.

People of all ages are welcome to participate in the egg hunt.

The Downtown Business Alliance has applied for a $1,000 to $3,000 grant to be used as funding for the event. The funding will go toward road closures, police presence and any additional fees.

The alliance is also looking to raise money, with the help of Spring Street Market, to beautify downtown Salisbury by placing potted flowers and hanging baskets in and around the area.

"It's all about the community," Blackwater and Rogers said as one.

"We both feel so passionately about downtown Salisbury," Rogers added. "We want it to succeed. We love this town."

