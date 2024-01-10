Saydel is considering a four-day school week. What school districts in Iowa could be next?

The Saydel Community School District announced last November that officials were considering switching to a four-day school week, which would make Saydel — in between Des Moines and Ankeny — the first school district in the Des Moines metro to make the switch.

District officials held a community forum Jan. 3 to present more details about the proposal and share next steps. Here's what you need to know:

Why is Saydel exploring a four-day school week?

District officials are looking at a four-day school week as a way to improve teacher recruitment and retention; boost student and staff morale; and make Saydel more of a destination for students and staff.

According to data presented at the community forum, Saydel's teacher retention rate has dropped significantly since 2020, the year the COVID-19 pandemic started. Districts across the region and the United States have broadly faced teacher shortages and large numbers of resignations.

With an improved retention rate, Saydel students would be learning from a more experienced cohort of teachers. Officials also believe a four-day week in Saydel, which would open up time for personal business, could be more attractive to candidates in the Des Moines metro's competitive job market for teachers.

Officials said that simply raising teacher salaries is easier said than done, given the district's reduced funding from lower student enrollment since 2020 and the need to use existing funds to retain current staff.

What are some other possible benefits of a four-day week?

Saydel believes the extra day off for families could also improve attendance, increase time for community service and academic activities, reduce discipline issues and open up time for students and families for obligations and personal time.

The change could also bring more students into the district through open enrollment and give teachers more time for professional development.

How would a four-day school week work?

Under Iowa law, students must attend school for either 180 days or 1,080 hours. Saydel has chosen to go with hours, and students attend for 1,117.5 hours over 171 days. The additional hours over the minimum are built in to make up for delays, early dismissals or closures, such as a snow day.

The four-day week proposal is still going through the official process and final details have not been decided.

However, Monday or Friday would likely be the new day off from school for students under a preliminary proposal. Teachers could have two of the days each month for professional development and the other two days a month to themselves.

Students could be in school for 1,082 hours over 156 days, and professional development days could be used to make up school hours if necessary.

The school day could be extended by 30 minutes, with the exact schedule shift depending on the school.

Do any other districts in Iowa have a four-day week?

The WACO, Cardinal, Mormon Trail, Moulton-Udall and Murray districts have implemented a four-day week, according to Saydel. Other districts reportedly considering the switch include Martensdale-St. Mary's and Manson Northwest Webster.

What are some possible concerns of a four-day week?

A four-day week could open up another day that families would need childcare. The district would continue to offer the Eagle's Nest childcare program on the day off and is considering ways to account for increased need, such as expanding the program to more grades or reducing fees.

Officials would also need to consider school activities and how to schedule them. The district would still hold activities on the day off.

The change would also impact food and nutrition services, which officials acknowledge will take hard work to resolve. The nutrition department is self-funded, and losing one day of income a week would present challenges for budgeting and staffing, which officials are working to address.

The extra day off could mean one less consistent breakfast, lunch and snack a week for students. The district would consider a backpack program for students to bring food home for the day off.

What happens next with Saydel's four-day week?

The district has conducted two community surveys and connected with officials in districts that have made the switch.

A district calendar committee will draft a proposal through January, and a final recommendation is expected to reach the school board by Feb. 12.

