SBI: Henderson County sheriff deputy arrested, charged with felony in off-duty shooting

An SBI agent walks near the site of an early morning shooting involving an off-duty Henderson County Sheriff’s deputy, February 23, 2024.

ASHEVILLE — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation charged a now former Hendersonville County Sheriff's Office deputy with felony assault after he shot a 25-year-old man Feb. 23 while off duty.

Joshua Rankin, 24, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury by the SBI, according to a Feb. 23 news statement from the City of Hendersonville.

The Hendersonville Police Department served the warrant and took Rankin into custody without incident. He was released on a $20,000 bond.

When Hendersonville police responded to the sound of gunshots at 80 Brittany Estates Circle at 7:09 a.m. Feb. 23, officers determined an off-duty sheriff’s deputy fired at a person who was standing beside a parked patrol car.

Hendersonville Police Chief Blair Myhand said the deputy used his personal firearm in the shooting. Allison Justus, a spokesperson for the police department, said there were two shots fired, and that one of those shots hit the victim in the right arm.

An off-duty Henderson County Sheriff's Office deputy shot a 25-year-old man with his personal firearm at Brittany Place Apartment Homes in Hendersonville in the early morning hours of Feb. 23. The deputy, Joshua Rankin, has been fired.

The release identified the victim as Matthew Browning, 25, of 245 Brittany Place in Hendersonville. Browning was initially treated on the scene by Henderson County EMS for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm.

A few hours later, Browning was transported to Pardee Hospital for further examination at the request of the SBI, according to Justus.

Following the shooting, Sheriff Lowell Griffin announced on Facebook that Rankin had been fired from the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.

"I have full confidence that the Hendersonville Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will conduct a thorough and complete investigation of the incident," Griffin wrote in the post.

"The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office will cooperate fully with the investigating agencies. At this time, I am able to release that Joshua Rankin’s employment with Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has been terminated."

He also said the outcome of the investigation would be reviewed by District Attorney Andrew Murray.

"I believe that no one is above being held accountable for their actions," Lowell said in the post.

At the request of the Hendersonville Police, the SBI is leading the investigation into the shooting incident. Justus said since the SBI was in charge of the investigation, details on the type of firearm that was used won't be released at this time.

Police are asking residents are requested to avoid the area of the shooting, where there is a large police presence.

