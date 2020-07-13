School officials in frantic scramble to plan — and pay for — reopening

Dallas Public Schools Superintendent Michael Hinojosa is considering plexiglass in classrooms to protect students from coronavirus while also adhering to a state mandate that all students who want a full-time, in-classroom education receive one. In Clayton County, Georgia, Superintendent Morcease Beasley is recommending all students start the school year remotely -- and he is planning a “virtual learning academy” to help students benefit more from distance learning. In Rochester, New York 10 percent of teachers have already been laid off with more job cuts expected soon if federal relief doesn’t arrive.

Weeks before the 2020-21 school year is due to start, plans vary wildly from district to district, with school superintendents across the country scrambling to figure out how to safely educate children amid a pandemic and a looming financial crisis. Many of these superintendents are predicting draconian budget cuts and chaos if they are forced to reopen schools without billions of dollars in federal aid that is so far languishing in the US Senate.

President Donald Trump made headlines last week when he threatened to withhold funding from districts that do not open their doors and bring students back in person for the fall term. But with less than one percent of the March congressional relief package going to K-12 schools, educators and their unions say that without more federal funding, opening schools will be dangerous in some places, and impossible in others.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center from the White House on July 11, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Joshua Roberts/Getty Images) More

The president of the National Education Association, which represents 3 million teachers across the country, called Trump’s comments a “bombshell.” She said a close friend from her teaching days has been talking about “getting our wills in order.”

“She said, ‘If they make us go back, we know that some of us will die,’” NEA President Lily Eskelsen-Garcia told Yahoo News in an interview “We know we’ll carry it home to our families. We know that some of our students will die.”

Eskelsen-Garcia said most school districts are already preparing for severe budget cuts due to the coronavirus-induced financial downturn and resulting state budget reductions. In May, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called a $3-trillion, House-approved relief bill containing K-12 money “dead-on arrival.” More recently, McConnell has said the Senate is likely to consider an additional relief package, which would prioritize money for schools, but he has not elaborated. McConnell, who diverged from the president by saying he believes schools should follow CDC guidelines when reopening, this week told his hometown newspaper, “We can’t get back to normal if the kids are not back in school.“ A McConnell spokesman did not respond to an email request for comment.

Eskelsen-Garcia said the funding situation is dire and time is running out.

“We’re going to have to have sanitizing stations all over the place, we’re going to maybe have to have double sessions to distance the kids and only have half the kids in the school and that means double bus routes,” said Eskelsen-Garcia. “They’re looking at this going, ‘They just told us that all the tax revenue that funds our schools might be 20-30 percent lower. That we’re going to be laying off teachers and the school nurse and the counselor.’”

National Education Association President Lily Eskelsen Garcia speaks at a news conference to unveil congressional Democrat's "A Better Deal" economic agenda on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 1, 2017. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters) More