School is out (sort of); e-learning days enacted by some; Rochester, Williamsville cancel

Gretchen Zosel’s glasses freeze over as she gets bundled up by her stepfather, Eric Henderson, in this 2021 file photo.

With exceptionally cold temperatures forecasted for Tuesday, many Springfield-area schools are going the e-learning route.

A wind chill warning is in effect for large portions of central Illinois, including Sangamon County, until noon Tuesday, with high temperatures only expected to hit 10 degrees. Wind chills Tuesday morning could get as low as minus 22 degrees.

All District 186 schools are going to e-learning, according to a release Monday afternoon.

Ball-Chatham schools opted for an e-learning day as did Taylorville and Greenview schools.

Classes at Rochester schools are canceled for Tuesday with decisions about extracurricular activities promised by noon Tuesday, in an announcement made via social media. A similar announcement was made by Williamsville-Sherman schools.

In announcing that Jacksonville schools would be out of session Tuesday, Superintendent Steve Ptacek said he was concerned about morning bus routes and not being able to keep adequate temperatures in multiple classrooms throughout the district.

Classes, services, and events at all Lincoln Land Community College sites are canceled for Tuesday.

Using an e-learning day allows students to receive asynchronous instruction at home instead of using one of the District’s five extra days that have historically been added to the end of the school year.

"Ensuring the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our utmost priority...as we collectively navigate through these weather challenges," said District 186 spokeswoman Rachel Dyas in an email.

Dyas said the District anticipated being back in person Wednesday based on weather forecasts.

High temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday were expected to be in the mid-20s.

This story will be updated.

