A school voucher showdown is coming. Gov. Katie Hobbs shouldn't back down this time

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has proposed an eight-point plan to rein in school vouchers.

Gov. Katie Hobbs on Tuesday proposed that the state take a few steps to at least try to ensure that our money is being spent wisely in the state’s runaway school voucher program.

Well, I think you can guess what comes next.

House Speaker Ben Toma, R-Peopria, turned thumbs down, quickly calling Hobbs’ eight-point plan “unserious.”

“Governor Hobbs and Democratic Party legislators now seek to strangle ESAs and private education with bureaucracy and regulation,” he told reporters. “I won’t allow that to happen.”

The defacto emperor of the Legislature, Sen. Jake Hoffman, pronounced her plan dead.

“Katie’s half cocked attempt to destroy an invaluable parental choice option via ‘death by a thousand cuts’ is DOA at the Capitol,” he proclaimed. “@AZFreedomCaucus will make sure of it.”

Voucher progam needs some limits

So, now it’s death by a thousand cuts to try to make a runaway billion-dollar program accountable to the people who supply the billion dollars?

Since when does it strangle Empowerment Scholarship Accounts to suggest that the public should know how our money is being spent?

Since when is it unserious to suggest that we shouldn’t be paying for $4,000 pianos, ski passes at the Arizona Snow Bowl and ninja lessons at the local dojo?

And why oh why is it unfair to propose that private schools be barred from suddenly jacking up tuition as they cash in on all that free money floating about?

Surely, the price gouging that’s been documented by the nonprofit Hechinger Report won’t help all those poor and middle class kids supposedly fleeing failing public schools.

You know, the ones the voucher program was supposed to be all about?

Hobbs' plan isn't perfect, but it's solid

Hobbs’ eight-point plan is not perfect.

Two of her proposals would require minimum education requirements for teachers in schools that get ESA money and require that classroom teachers be fingerprinted.

But parents, in opting out of public schools in the name of “choice,” are opting out of government protection. They should be able to decide if they want to send their kids to schools that have no standards — where teachers aren’t checked out or even required to have a minimal education. Buyer beware and all that.

Most of Hobbs' plan, however, is solid.

I particularly like her call for a return to the days when your child actually had to have attended a public school before you could “flee” a public school via an Empowerment Scholarship Account.

Hobbs’ plan would go back to the days of old when a child had to be enrolled in public school for 100 days at some point before he or she could take the money and run.

Governor shouldn't cave on these ideas

I also like her plan to require regular audits of the program and to disqualify private schools from receiving public money if they boost the cost of tuition and fees at a rate higher than inflation.

And her call for to end spending on “luxury expenses.” Superintendent Tom Horne insists that expenses more than $500 already are vetted individually, which just makes it all the more alarming that our money is being approved for such academic imperatives as lessons in how to drive a Lamborghini.

GOP has no ideas to improve vouchers? Here are 5

Bowing to political reality, Hobbs has made a wholesale retreat from her call last year to repeal the universal voucher program. That was never going to happen, though she too quickly caved and signed a budget that allowed for the continued unfettered expansion of vouchers.

She shouldn’t cave again on the most important parts of the plan she unveiled on Tuesday.

Vouchers will be one of the major wars of the coming legislative session, with Republicans closing ranks to protect their first-in-the-nation signature program ahead of an election in which control of the Legislature will be up for grabs.

This isn't a cheap shot. Vouchers are costly

Already Republicans are lining up to say oh hell no …

… To anything that might serve as a check on this runaway program.

“It’s hard for me to take this as anything more than a cheap shot,” Toma told the Arizona Capitol Times.Actually, there’s nothing cheap about it.

In 2022, Republicans opened wide the state’s wallet, decreeing that any parent can now pick up $7,300 (or more) in public funds to use as they see fit on their child’s schooling.

At the time, legislative budget analysts predicted the universal voucher program would cost state taxpayers around $64.5 million this year.

Instead, we are at $900 million and growing, as private school parents flock to collect money to flee schools their kids never even attended.

Now would be a very good time to ensure that this thing doesn’t blow up in our faces.

Reach Roberts at laurie.roberts@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter, at @LaurieRoberts or on Threads at @laurierobertsaz.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: School voucher showdown is coming. Hobbs better not back down