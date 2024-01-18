What schools are closed, remote learning on Friday ahead of expected snowstorm

The frigid temperatures and hazardous driving conditions that have plagued Delaware this past week are expected to continue through Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow is expected across the state, with parts of northern New Castle County predicted to get up to 6 inches. Wilmington has been placed under a winter storm warning from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday.

Here is a list of delays and cancellations announced for Friday so far:

Schools

Academia Alonso Charter School - School closed Friday. All after-school activities canceled.

Appoquinimink School District - Remote, asynchronous learning Friday.

Brandywine School District - Remote learning Friday. All after-school activities canceled.

Charter School of New Castle - Remote, asynchronous learning Friday.

Charter School of Wilmington - Remote, asynchronous learning Friday.

Christina School District - Remote learning Friday. Students should receive instructions from principal or teachers. All after-school activities canceled.

Colonial School District - School closed Friday and Saturday. All after-school activities canceled.

Early College School at Delaware State University - Remote learning Friday. Classes begin at 8 a.m.

EastSide Charter School - School closed Friday.

Milford School District - School closed Friday.

MOT Charter School - Remote learning for K-8 students Friday. High school classes canceled for scheduled staff development day.

Padua Academy - Remote learning Friday.

Red Clay Consolidated School District - School closed Friday. All after-school activities canceled.

Smyrna School District - School and after-school activities canceled Friday. Students will have asynchronous classes and Google Classroom assignments online.

Thomas Edison Charter School - Remote, asynchronous learning Friday. Saturday Academy canceled.

Universities

The University of Delaware will be closed at the Newark campus and other locations in New Castle County on Friday. UD said instructors of courses scheduled between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. will reach out to students about whether the class will be held remotely, rescheduled or canceled.

The Carpenter Sports Building, Morris Library, Student Centers and the Wellbeing Center at Warner Hall will be closed Friday. Anyone with appointments scheduled for Friday at Student Health Services and the Center for Counseling and Student Development will be contacted to reschedule, according to the university.

UD campuses outside of New Castle County will remain open on Friday as of 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Other closures

Absalom Jones Senior Center - No bus service or lunch Friday.

Food Bank of Delaware - Newark location closed Friday.

Longwood Gardens - Closed Friday. Tickets will be automatically refunded.

