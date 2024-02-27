Seal recovering at Marine Mammal Stranding Center after being found at Lavallette beach

LAVALLETTE - An adult harp seal was rescued from a beach in Lavallette on Saturday after it was seen eating sand for a day by animal observers, according to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center of Brigantine.

Volunteers and Lavallette's Department of Public Works staff helped to move the large adult male, which weighed nearly 151 pounds, to a stranding truck. From there, the seal to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center.

"Once admitted into the hospital, staff began supportive care via tube feeding to rehydrate the seal, and started treatment to flush the sand out of his system with fluids and mineral oil," the Marine Mammal Stranding Center wrote on its Facebook page.

A nearly 151-pound adult harp seal was rescued from a beach in Lavallette on Saturday, according to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center.

The center is raising donations to help care for the adult harp seal during its recovery. Harp seals are named for the harp-like pattern on the backs of adults.

While juvenile harp seals are common along New Jersey's coast, adults are more rare, according to the stranding center. Baby harp seals have pure white fluffy coats and are one of the Arctic's most iconic animals, according to the center staff.

"This species is most commonly found dwelling on the ice in the North Atlantic and Arctic Oceans, but have been known to travel as far south as Virginia in the winter," Marine Mammal Stranding Center staff wrote.

The center currently has 11 seals recovering at its Brigantine hospital.

More sealife: Jenkinson's Aquarium Turbo powered with new baby seal

Amanda Oglesby is an Ocean County native who covers education and the environment. She has worked for the Press for more than a decade. Reach her at @OglesbyAPP, aoglesby@gannettnj.com or 732-557-5701.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Harp seal stranded in Lavallette now in recovery after eating sand