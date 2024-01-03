Search continues: Unidentified dismembered woman may have been pregnant several years ago

The FBI evidence response team searches a wooded area in North Fairmount Wednesday where the dismembered body of a woman was found in November.

FBI agents and other investigators fanned out in the woods behind the old North Fairmount Presbyterian Church Wednesday where the dismembered torso of a woman was found in November.

Now after two months, she still has no name. Cincinnati police have teamed with the FBI and Buckeye Search and Rescue to try to change that.

Cpt. Steve Saunders said investigators and K9 units have already searched the area, but the FBI's expertise may uncover more at the site.

Hamilton County Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco said the Black female was likely in her late 20s or early 30s and had no tattoos or identifying markings on her body. She said investigators believe she died Nov. 3 or 4, just a few days before her body was discovered.

Saunders added Wednesday that the autopsy showed the woman was likely pregnant about two years ago. He said it is unclear if the pregnancy went to term or not.

The FBI is investigating if there are any associations between this killing and others, but at this time no connections have been made, Saunders said. He added rumors of a serial killer are unfounded.

"This is the only incident here in Cincinnati," he said.

He also said he considers the search for this woman to be national. With so little indication of who she is, it is impossible to say if she was local to the Cincinnati area or not.

The FBI team and Cincinnati police planned to spend several hours searching the area on Wednesday. They were still working at noon.

"Somebody deserves answers," Saunders said.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: FBI helping with case of unidentified dismembered woman