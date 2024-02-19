Search underway for four boaters missing in Gulf of Mexico off Sarasota County

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching the Gulf of Mexico for four men who did not return from a boating trip Saturday in this 23-foot SportCraft boat.

VENICE – Multiple law enforcement agencies are actively searching the Gulf of Mexico from Stump Pass to Longboat Pass for four men who left for a boating trip from Venice at approximately 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 and did not return that night as planned, according to a family member.

Monday morning, additional agencies including the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and Lee County Sheriff's Office joined the search.

A Venice spokeswoman noted in an email update that the search area has moved south to include waters off of Lee County.

Boaters on the water Monday are asked to stay vigilant and report any information that may be relevant to this case to Venice Police Detective Courtney Zak at 941-486-2444 or czak@venicefl.gov; or use radio Channel 16 VHF.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Feb. 18, Sarasota County Sheriff's dispatch contacted the Venice Police Department to check the Marina Park Boat Ramp near the Historic Venice Train Depot for a vehicle and boat trailer left behind by the group.

The vehicle and trailer were located at the park.

The missing boaters are identified as Angel Hernandez Munoz, 38, of North Port; Ruben Mora Sr., 54, of Port Charlotte; Julio Cesar Cordero Briones, 37, of North Port; and Vargas Parra, 35, of North Port.

The group’s vessel is a 1995 23-foot white SportCraft, registration # FL9937HC.

The initial search was conducted by VPD Marine Patrol with the U.S. Coast Guard, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Sarasota Police Department, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and FWC in the search for the boaters.

The Coast Guard is searching areas beyond nine miles offshore using several vessels and aircraft. Local law enforcement vessels are searching from the shore to nine miles out.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Search underway for four boaters who did not return to Venice Saturday