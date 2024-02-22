Search warrant filed in Nex Benedict death: Investigators search school for blood, records

Police are investigating a Feb. 7 altercation at an Owasso High School after one student injured in the fight died the next day.

Police investigating the death of Nex Benedict asked a judge for permission to look for traces of blood and other evidence at Owasso High School, a search warrant shows.

A judge signed off on the warrant Feb. 9, one day after Nex was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Nex, 16, had been injured in an altercation in a school bathroom earlier that week.

Investigators also indicated they planned to search lockers and cell phones as they try to piece together what happened. "Owasso police officers suspect foul play involved and need to initiate an in-depth investigation into the death," Penny Hamrick, an Owasso Police detective, wrote in the search warrant.

Nex's death has generated widespread attention and nationwide calls for schools to better protect students who may be bullied because of their gender and sexual identities. Nex was part of the 2SLGBTQ+ community, their friends and family have said.

Medical examiners are still completing their investigation into what killed Nex, but police said Wednesday that an autopsy determined Nex did not die as a result of trauma. Their family said that while many questions remain unanswered, the facts of the case remain troubling.

"While at Owasso High School, Nex was attacked and assaulted in a bathroom by a group of other students," the family said in a statement issued by its attorney. "A day later, the Benedict's beautiful child lost their life."

Nex Benedict loved cats, especially their pet cat Zeus. The Owasso teen died Feb. 8, and police are investigating why.

What to know about the search warrant for Owasso High School

The search warrant filed in the Tulsa County courts Wednesday sheds new light on the day leading up to Nex's death.

Hamrick wrote that police were called to an Owasso hospital shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 in response to a report that Nex had been injured in a fight at school. Sue Benedict wanted to report the assault and asked police to talk with school administrators about what had happened. She did not ask officers to pursue charges against the other students at that time, Hamrick wrote.

Nex was later discharged from the hospital. But shortly before 3 p.m. the next day, Benedict called 911 to report Nex was experiencing medical issues, including shallow breathing. She told the 911 operator about the altercation at school and said Nex had hit her head on the bathroom floor, Hamrick wrote.

More: Who attacked Nex Benedict? Will charges be filed? What we know about investigation process

Emergency medical crews performed CPR on Nex and drove them to a Tulsa hospital, where they were pronounced dead around 3:30 p.m.

In the search warrant, Hamrick said police may also look through school records, including photographs, documents and attendance data. Investigators have previously said they plan to spend several days interviewing students and teachers, as well.

Nex's family plans to conduct an independent investigation, relatives confirmed in their statement issued Wednesday. They also urged officials to "hold those responsible to account and to ensure it never happens again."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Search warrant at Owasso High School seeks info on Nex Benedict death